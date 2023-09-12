5 of the best and fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online (2023)

The best HSW vehicles tend to be the fastest in GTA Online. It's no secret that these cars and a singular motorcycle far outclass the competition for general racing in most cases. Hence, it is in a player's best interest to get the best option for each class if they are on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Remember, not every host of a race would disable HSW modifications on those platforms.

As far as "fastest" is concerned, this article will focus on the top speeds, as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322. The following entries also tend to be near the top for lap times. However, this list primarily focuses on top speed since not all race tracks feature sharp turns, so sometimes having the faster car is enough to win.

Hakuchou Drag, Vigero ZX, and more of the fastest HSW vehicles per class in GTA Online (as of 2023)

1) Itali GTO Stinger TT

It's the fastest car in the game in 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 168.5 mph

Class: Sports

The fastest car in GTA Online is the Itali GTO Stinger TT. Its top speed is significantly faster than any other HSW vehicle. Not to mention, this automobile blows all other cars out of the water. Only about a dozen aircraft outspeed this ride. If you're a speed demon, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is a must-have.

Note that the HSW La Coureuse would be the better Sports car to use if you're in a race with multiple sharp turns. However, its top speed is 26 mph slower than the Itali GTO Stinger TT, so there will be some tracks where the latter is better.

2) Hakuchou Drag

It's the only motorcycle that can receive Hao's Special Works modifications (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 157.5 mph

Class: Motorcycle

Amusingly, a fully upgraded Hakuchou Drag isn't the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online. That honor belongs to the Reever, which has a top speed of 163 mph. That said, the Hakuchou Drag's fully upgraded form is much better for general racing as all its other performance stats far eclipse the Reever's. The former also has the best lap time for its class.

It is worth noting that anybody planning to complete HSW Time Trials should consider getting an HSW Hakuchou Drag since it's the easiest vehicle to use for that content.

3) Vigero ZX

The fastest Muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 157.5 mph

Class: Muscle

The Vigero ZX is at the top of the Muscle class in both top speed and lap time. A top speed of 157.5 mph makes it the fastest car in GTA Online until the HSW version of the Itali GTO Stinger TT usurped it. Nonetheless, a fully upgraded Vigero ZX is a fantastic automobile for races where it's eligible.

This vehicle doesn't really have any competition in its own class, making it the best option available in 2023 for Muscle car fans.

4) Stirling GT

You can still buy it from the LS Car Meet from another player (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 156.75 mph

Class: Sports Classics

Although GTA Online players cannot buy the Stirling GT via conventional means anymore, it is still the fastest Sports Classic car in the game. More specifically, the HSW version has a top speed of 156.75 mph. One highly unique facet of this car is that it can be used in both Sports and Sports Classics races.

Its top speed is slower than the aforementioned Vigero ZX, making it less suitable for Sports races. Nonetheless, the Stirling GT is a great vehicle for any fan of Sports Classics.

5) Deveste Eight

The final vehicle on this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 151.75 mph

Class: Supers

Despite all the powercreep through the past year, the Deveste Eight is still the fastest Supercar in GTA Online when fully upgraded. Just note that its lap time is a bit slower than the HSW Weaponized Ignus and Cyclone II, so there will be some races where you may prefer either of those two vehicles.

Still, anybody who values top speed will get good value out of a fully upgraded Deveste Eight in GTA Online.

