GTA 6 fan finds hidden trailer date in Rockstar's announcement

Rockstar Games made a surprise announcement on November 8 that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be getting its first trailer in early December. Next month also marks the company's 25th anniversary, which seems like an ideal time to release a trailer. While no specific date was given, a fan on GTAForums, the popular discussion site for all things Grand Theft Auto, believes there is a hint to it. User MaxLogan has claimed that it will be released in the very first week of December.

The answer apparently lies in the Italian version of the announcement, which reads differently than the English version.

GTA 6 fan claims Rockstar's Italian announcement hints at trailer reveal date

A user explains when the trailer will be revealed (Image via GTAForums)

The GTAForums user explained that the phrase "early December" is not present in the Italian version of the announcement. They went on to say:

"Instead, there is a specific 'primi giorni di dicembre' that (translates to) 'first days of December' that is in my opinion very different.”

The Italian fan has claimed that the phrase "first days of December" in Italian refers to any time between December 1st and 3rd, and at most, December 5th. The discussion spilled over to the Grand Theft Auto 6 subreddit, where many users chimed in to add their opinions.

An Italian Redditor also backed up MaxLogan's claims, saying that "it literally says 'the first days of December.'" Meanwhile, user PengwinOnShroom added that the German version reads "Anfang Dezember," which also translates to 'the beginning of December.'

Although speculation on the exact date varies, most fans on the subreddit expect the trailer to be released by December 10. At this moment, however, none of these claims can be confirmed. The OP (original poster) also mentioned that this could be a translation issue on Rockstar's end, which some fans believe is the case.

Rockstar also changed their Social Club website recently and removed all instances of the 'Social Club' branding, which might be part of their preparations for the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal. Until the trailer is released, fans should take all speculations and rumors with a grain of salt.

