Rockstar removes 'Social Club' label from website as GTA 6 trailer draws near

As GTA 6 gets ready for an official reveal next month, Rockstar Games seems to have introduced a major change to their social tie-in website - Rockstar Games Social Club. The platform has dropped all mentions of 'Social Club' and is now called 'Rockstar Games.' The changes were brought to light by popular Rockstar Games insider and data miner Ben (Twitter/@videotechuk_) through an X post on November 21, 2023.

The tweet highlights several changes made to the website, though the 'Social Club' naming remains in the address.

Rockstar prepares for GTA 6 reveal by dropping 'Social Club' tag from website

As mentioned in the X post, Rockstar has replaced several instances of the term 'Social Club' with 'Rockstar Games.' For example, 'Social Club members' is now 'Rockstar Games members,' 'Social Club friends' is now 'Rockstar Games friends,' and 'Social Club account' is now 'Rockstar Games account.'

The 'Social Club' branding can still be found on some parts of the website. Meanwhile, as one X user pointed out, Rockstar has changed the color of their logo on the website from black and yellow to black and white. The main home page now reads:

"Join over 200 million members worldwide on the official Rockstar Games platform to enhance and extend your gaming experience."

It's worth mentioning that the 'Social Club' platform was first introduced alongside GTA 4 in 2008, 15 years ago. It verifies the online and multiplayer functionality in Rockstar Games titles, like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Despite the change in naming, Social Club still functions like before. As such, players of Grand Theft Auto Online, RDR2, and other Rockstar titles shouldn't be having any issues with their games. The company themselves haven't made any announcement regarding these changes.

Rockstar will be revealing GTA 6 in early December

The changes to the Social Club website could be just a small part of Rockstar's preparations for the imminent GTA 6 trailer. While the reveal is coming in early December, they have yet to announce an official release date for the next Grand Theft Auto series entry.

It's been over a decade since the last Grand Theft Auto title was launched and five years since Rockstar's last title, Red Dead Redemption 2. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, much of what players know about the game is mere speculation since no details have been made official.

