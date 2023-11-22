Where to find all GTA Online Peyote Plants' map locations (November 2023)

GTA Online's Peyote Plants have returned to Los Santos with the recent weekly update, prompting players to once again search for all their map locations. While Rockstar Games didn’t bring the water and special variants to the title, over 40 land Peyote Plants are scattered throughout the map. However, the game doesn’t show their locations on the map, making it harder to find them.
This article lists all GTA Online Peyote Plants map locations in November 2023.
GTA Online Peyote Plants map locations: A brief guide
Peyote Plants debuted in GTA Online during the Halloween Surprise 2019 event for a limited time but has returned every year since. While they are identical to Grand Theft Auto 5’s story mode ones, they spawn at different map locations. While the video above showcases all of the Peyote Plant areas, one must know that the water and special variants are disabled in the latest weekly update.
Here’s a list of locations where fans can find land Peyote Plants in GTA Online:
- Lago Zancudo
- Mount Josiah
- Marina Drive
- Route 68 Approach, Harmony
- Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield
- Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores
- Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores
- Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea
- Davis Quartz
- RON Alternates Wind Farm
- Grand Senora Desert
- Mount Haan Drive
- Great Chaparral
- Banham Canyon
- Chumash
- Richman
- South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills
- Lake Vinewood Estates
- House, Downtown Vinewood
- Land Act Reservoir
- Tataviam Mountains
- Palomino Highlands
- LS River, Murrieta Heights
- Mirror Park
- Los Santos Customs, La Mesa
- Legion Square
- Broker Park, East Vinewood
- Downtown Vinewood
- Burton
- Little Seoul Church
- Rockford Hills
- Elgin House, Morningwood
- Del Perro
- The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
- BJ Smith Recreational Center
- Clinton Residence, Strawberry
- Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis
- Lester’s House
- Palomino Highlands
- Terminal
- LSIA
Everything else to know about Peyote Plants in 2023
While Peyote Plants can’t be seen on the in-game map, players’ controllers start vibrating once they get close to them. Consuming these seasonal collectibles gives players a hallucination effect before they eventually pass out. Upon waking up, they will be transformed into any of the animals below:
- Boar
- Border Collie
- Cat
- Chicken
- Cougar
- Great Cormorant
- Coyote
- Cow
- Crow
- Elk
- Husky
- Pig
- Pigeon
- Poodle
- Pug
- Rabbit
- Golden Retriever
- Rottweiler
- Seagull
- West Highland Terrier
The Bigfoot and Chop transformations are not available in the latest weekly update. Finding and consuming each of the Peyote Plants will also reward players with 5000 RP.
With the GTA 6 leaked footage once again surfacing on the internet, fans can expect to see Peyote Plants make a return in the next game.
Poll : Do you like to collect Peyote Plants in GTA Online?
Yes
No
0 votes