Where to find all GTA Online Peyote Plants' map locations (November 2023)

GTA Online's Peyote Plants have returned to Los Santos with the recent weekly update, prompting players to once again search for all their map locations. While Rockstar Games didn’t bring the water and special variants to the title, over 40 land Peyote Plants are scattered throughout the map. However, the game doesn’t show their locations on the map, making it harder to find them.

This article lists all GTA Online Peyote Plants map locations in November 2023.

GTA Online Peyote Plants map locations: A brief guide

Peyote Plants debuted in GTA Online during the Halloween Surprise 2019 event for a limited time but has returned every year since. While they are identical to Grand Theft Auto 5’s story mode ones, they spawn at different map locations. While the video above showcases all of the Peyote Plant areas, one must know that the water and special variants are disabled in the latest weekly update.

Here’s a list of locations where fans can find land Peyote Plants in GTA Online:

Lago Zancudo

Mount Josiah

Marina Drive

Route 68 Approach, Harmony

Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield

Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores

Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores

Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea

Davis Quartz

RON Alternates Wind Farm

Grand Senora Desert

Mount Haan Drive

Great Chaparral

Banham Canyon

Chumash

Richman

South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills

Lake Vinewood Estates

House, Downtown Vinewood

Land Act Reservoir

Tataviam Mountains

Palomino Highlands

LS River, Murrieta Heights

Mirror Park

Los Santos Customs, La Mesa

Legion Square

Broker Park, East Vinewood

Downtown Vinewood

Burton

Little Seoul Church

Rockford Hills

Elgin House, Morningwood

Del Perro

The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

BJ Smith Recreational Center

Clinton Residence, Strawberry

Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis

Lester’s House

Palomino Highlands

Terminal

LSIA

Everything else to know about Peyote Plants in 2023

While Peyote Plants can’t be seen on the in-game map, players’ controllers start vibrating once they get close to them. Consuming these seasonal collectibles gives players a hallucination effect before they eventually pass out. Upon waking up, they will be transformed into any of the animals below:

Boar

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Husky

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Golden Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

The Bigfoot and Chop transformations are not available in the latest weekly update. Finding and consuming each of the Peyote Plants will also reward players with 5000 RP.

With the GTA 6 leaked footage once again surfacing on the internet, fans can expect to see Peyote Plants make a return in the next game.

