Peyote Plants are back in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with the November 16, 2023 weekly update. Players can consume them to momentarily turn into an animal or bird and have fun while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer.

That said, Peyote Plant locations are not marked on the map. Additionally, they are quite small and blend very well in the game's environment, making them difficult to find.

This can be especially challenging for players unfamiliar with the map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Those requiring assistance can take help from this article to note all Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online in November 2023.

GTA Online guide: All Peyote Plant locations in November 2023

The following image contains all active Peyote Plant locations added with the latest GTA Online weekly update:

All currently active Peyote Plant locations (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Players can walk up to a plant upon finding it and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen to eat it.

This will turn their Grand Theft Auto Online character into an animal or bird, simulating a hallucination caused by the consumption of the psychoactive Peyote Plant. Here are all the animals and birds that one can transform into:

Board

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken-Hawk

Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Hen

Husky

Mountain Lion

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

However, what animal or bird you turn into after eating one of these plants is completely random. Those unfamiliar with what a Peyote Plant looks like can refer to the following image:

This is what a Peyote Plant looks like in the game (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Although you can control the animal or bird your in-game character has turned into, the actions that can be performed with them are limited. Once the hallucination ends, you shall spawn at the nearest hospital in Los Santos (this city was also present in GTA San Andreas) or Blaine County along with 5000 RP.

Consumed Peyote Plants respawn at their respective locations after around 24 hours of in-game time and can be eaten again. They are also available in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. The title can now be played on the new PlayStation Portal as well.

It must be noted that Peyote Plants will only be available for a limited time. Nevertheless, they offer a pretty unique experience that one can have while waiting for the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will release in early December.

A new DLC update for Grand Theft Auto Online will also be released next month, and a new car that will be added with it, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, was teased in Rockstar's latest Newswire post.

