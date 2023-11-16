How can PS5 users play GTA 5 on PlayStation Portal: Everything you need to know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 fans can now play their PS5 copy of the game on the PlayStation Portal via the Remote Play feature. The PlayStation Portal is a new device launched by Sony that can stream PS5 titles over a WiFi connection. The device consists of two controller handles reminiscent of the Sony DualSense (PS5's official controller) attached to an 8-inch 1080p LCD screen.

However, gamers must set up the new hand-held device before streaming their PS5 titles. So, here is everything to know about how PS5 users can play GTA 5 on the PlayStation Portal.

Playing GTA 5 on PlayStation Portal: Everything PS5 users need to know

Rockstar Games originally released Grand Theft Auto 5 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013. The studio released its PS4 version in 2014 and then followed with the PS5 variant in 2022. Gamers can either run the PS4 version on the PS5 or pay a small fee to upgrade it to the latter console's version, which has some exclusive features and enhancements.

PS5 users can now stream the title on the new PlayStation Portal with the help of a WiFi connection. To do this, firstly, ensure that Remote Play is enabled on your PS5. Here's how one can turn on Remote Play:

Go to Settings from the PS5's main menu

Click on System

Go to Remote Play

Turn on Enable Remote Play

Enable Remote Play on this screen (Image via YouTube/PlayStation Access)

Now, sign in from the same PlayStation account on both the PS5 and the PlayStation Portal, and ensure that both devices are connected to the same WiFi network. The PlayStation Portal will then ask to be paired with a PS5. If there are multiple PS5s on the same network, select the one that has GTA 5.

Once the two devices are connected successfully, the PS5's main menu should be displayed on the PlayStation Portal's screen. Navigate to Grand Theft Auto 5's icon using the hand-held device's buttons and start playing it.

In addition to Remote Play, go to Settings, System, Power Saving, Features Available in Rest Mode, and enable Stay Connected to the Internet, as well as Enable Turning On PS5 from Network.

These settings help the Portal stay connected to the PS5 in Rest Mode (Image via YouTube/PlayStation Access)

This will allow the PlayStation Portal to turn on a PS5 in Rest Mode. Users can also play all other titles available on the console, like GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, on the PlayStation Portal using Remote Play via the same method.

Once gamers are done with Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, they can head into GTA Online, which receives major DLC and weekly updates every Thursday.

