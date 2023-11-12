5 Red Dead Redemption 2 features GTA publisher Rockstar should bring forward

GTA publisher, Rockstar Games' 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2, is one of the most technologically advanced video games ever made. It has several features that the publisher should bring forward in upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto 6.

Not only will they make those games fun to play but may also inspire other developers to implement them in their titles, benefitting the gaming industry as a whole.

Not much is known about GTA 6 at the moment; however, fans are hoping that its first trailer, dropping early next month, showcases some interesting things.

With that said, let's take a look at five Red Dead Redemption 2 features GTA publisher Rockstar should bring forward.

Red Dead Redemption 2 features like realistic NPC interactions that GTA publisher Rockstar should bring forward

1) Weapon carrying system

The weapons in Grand Theft Auto games disappear whenever players switch to a different firearm. On the other hand, Rockstar Games implemented quite a unique system of carrying weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players can carry rifles on their back and store some of them on their horse.

This mechanic adds value to realism, which is one of Red Dead Redemption 2's strongest aspects. Interestingly, it seems that this feature might be brought forward for Grand Theft Auto 6.

One of the clips from 2022's GTA 6 leaked footage seemingly showcased the protagonist carrying a rifle on their back. Whether this feature is included in GTA 6 at launch remains to be seen.

2) Random events

Random events are one of the most interesting things in Red Dead Redemption 2. They are of various types and pop-up randomly while exploring the game's massive open-world map. Additionally, players can choose if they want to engage in them or not.

Rockstar's latest GTA title, Grand Theft Auto 5, also features random events but they aren't nearly as varied and are rather small-scale. Therefore, the publisher should bring forward this element from Red Dead Redemption 2 in its future titles as it makes the in-game world seem more lived-in.

3) Realistic NPC interactions

The NPC AI in Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best in all of gaming. The non-player characters in that game often react to changes in the protagonist's appearance and players can choose to interact with any of them at will. The conversation impacts the interaction's outcome which can result in some interesting scenarios.

Sadly, the NPCs in Rockstar Games' titles like GTA 5 have little to do beyond filling space and leave much to be desired. Hence, NPC interactions being implemented similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 can benefit future releases like Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Honor system

The kind of acts one engages in, in Red Dead Redemption 2 determines the protagonist's level of honor. For example, helping NPCs positively impacts the Honor meter whereas engaging in illegal activities affects it negatively.

This, interestingly, determines how NPCs react to the protagonist and even affects the story mode's ending.

That said, having an Honor system exactly like Red Dead Redemption 2 might not work in all types of games. So, a similar system that impacts the game's events in unique ways based on players' actions can be quite a fun addition.

5) Ecosystem

There are so many things to do in Red Dead Redemption 2 that its subtle details can go unnoticed. However, if players take a look at the things occurring in its world, they will observe that Red Dead Redemption 2 features an almost fully functioning ecosystem.

NPCs engage in daily tasks, animals interact with each other, and hunt regularly. In fact, even their corpses decompose naturally over time. This might seem like a minor feature but is something that greatly enhances the overall quality of an open-world setting.

