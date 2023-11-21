GTA 6 leaked footage discloses new upcoming cars from Honda, Chevrolet, and more

GTA 6 leaks have been surfacing on the internet since last year, and fans are still digging up new information from it. One such individual, Nathan_2006br 2.0, analyzed the leaked footage of the upcoming game and mentioned some of the new cars one can expect to see in it via an X post on November 21, 2023.

From what has been reported, rides from Honda, Chevrolet, and Chrysler are likely to be in GTA 6.

New GTA 6 leak suggests Rockstar is likely to bring new cars for players

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the X post provided above, Nathan_2006br 2.0 shared a GTA 6 leaked footage clip offering a brief analysis of some cars seen in it. According to their research, the following cars can be expected to appear in the upcoming title:

Honda Accord 2020

Chevrolet Sonic

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet Impala

Taxi car

1000c Buick Skylark Sedan

While the video clip doesn’t reveal much, fans would like to see these vehicles making the final cut when this game is released. And though Rockstar Games is yet to say anything about their inclusion, a recent Bloomberg report has confirmed a few things.

GTA 6 report confirms playable characters and map location

On November 8, 2023, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier talked about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer as well as a few things coming in the game. As per their report, fans can expect to return to a virtual Miami-based city with two playable protagonists — a boy and a girl. This seemingly confirms all the rumors surfacing on the internet about Jason and Lucia being the main characters.

Previous Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks also hinted at many new features and improvements in the unreleased project, including:

Improved police AI

Improved character movement

Ability to holster weapons on the back

More realistic NPC reactions

More realistic and dynamic weather

Players must take all leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt until the first official trailer confirms anything in it.

Poll : Are you excited to try these cars in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes