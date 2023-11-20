Rockstar gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles till November 23, 2023

Rockstar Games released a brand new GTA Online weekly update last Thursday. It allows players to collect some of the best in-game vehicles at massive discounts. Until November 23, 2023, you can drop into the virtual Los Santos and save a lot of your hard-earned cash by buying rides from the likes of Vapid, Progen, Pegassi, Emperor, Ubermacht, and Albany.

One Mammoth aircraft is also available at a discounted price in the ongoing weekly event.

Best time to get new GTA Online vehicles is right now (November 20 to 23, 2023)

The latest GTA Online weekly update by Rockstar Games is currently providing an amazing opportunity for motorheads and vehicle collectors to save a lot of money on new purchases. Discounts of up to 50% can be availed on this week’s featured selection of cars and aircraft.

Here’s everything available on sale till 3 am PT, November 23, 2023:

Vapid Clique Wagon (40% off) – $723,000

$723,000 Progen Emerus (40% off) – $1,650,000

$1,650,000 Pegassi Zentorno (50% off) – $362,500

$362,500 Emperor ETR1 (50% off) – $997,500

$997,500 Ubermacht Revolter (50% off) – $805,000

$805,000 Albany Hermes (50% off) – $267,500

$267,500 Mammoth F-160 Raiju (25% off) – $5,141,250 - $3,855,937

Which is the best-discounted vehicle to buy in the game this week?

As the Rockstar Games has announced an upcoming special livery for the Pegassi Zentorno, it is the best and most logical choice to get while it’s on a 50% discount this week. The 2-door hypercar was added to the game in 2014’s High Life Update.

When it comes to design, the Pegassi Zentorno is heavily inspired by the following real-life vehicles for various body parts:

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento – Overall shape, twin roof scoops, triangular hood vents and hexagonal back vents

Overall shape, twin roof scoops, triangular hood vents and hexagonal back vents Lamborghini Veneno – Greenhouse area, front fascia, rear diffuser, grille, and side vents

Greenhouse area, front fascia, rear diffuser, grille, and side vents 2015 Acura NSX Concept – Headlights

Headlights Lamborghini Huracán – A-pillar

A-pillar Lamborghini Aventador – Tail light and side fascia

On the performance front, the Pegassi Zentorno is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Powered by a 6.8L V12 engine, the hypercar can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h).

This allows it to give competition to high-end supercars like Tempesta and RE-7B. It also possesses responsive handling, helping you take corners at high speeds.

With the GTA 6 price leak suggesting a hike in current pricing standards, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar carries forward all existing vehicles to the new game, including the Zentorno.

