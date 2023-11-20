5 reasons why GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 could be a big update

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online community is expecting Rockstar Games to drop something big soon, and the upcoming Winter DLC could be the major update everyone has been waiting for. While there is a lot of speculation about the content in store, players are hoping for some specific things. Many people, including some credible insiders (such as voice actors), have provided hints about the upcoming update and what fans can expect.

Rockstar Games has also been organizing several events to keep the player base busy. However, fans believe that they may be planning to make the upcoming Winter DLC 2023 a big event. This article will highlight some of the important things this update might add to GTA Online.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games could make the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 a grand update

1) Michael De Santa's appearance in GTA Online

Fans have been asking Ned Luke (Michael's voice actor in GTA 5) about his involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game as well as about the character's return to online multiplayer.

While fans have been requesting a Michael DLC for a long time, the developers haven't yet confirmed if the Winter update will add this content to the game. However, Ned Luke's tweets suggest that he might get involved with GTA 5 and its multiplayer counterpart once again.

2) Addition of a new supercar to the game

The recent GTA Online weekly update brought back the Doomsday Heist along with several other missions. However, what shocked and excited the fans most was Rockstar Games' announcement about the upcoming supercar that will be added to the roster.

The developers confirmed the release of Grotti Turismo Omaggio and also revealed that it will roll out with the upcoming winter update. The aesthetic and the design of the car are certainly eye-catching, and this has riled up the vehicle enthusiasts in the game's community.

3) A GTA 6 teaser

A screenshot of Rockstar Games' tweet about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via X)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time, and Rockstar Games dropped big news recently that the first official trailer of the upcoming title will be released in December. This has taken the whole gaming community by storm.

It is highly possible that the developers are planning to add certain teasers and hints about the next installment in the series with the upcoming Winter DLC 2023. This will not only provide the fans with new information about the next game but also get them invested in the update.

4) Removal of some vehicles

Rockstar Games has been removing vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online constantly for quite some time now. While most players are not happy with this decision, the developers have reasoned that they are attempting to streamline the overall gaming experience.

It is highly possible that a large chunk of vehicles might get removed from the online multiplayer with the upcoming Winter DLC. Since it is already confirmed that Grotti Turismo Omaggio will be making an appearance, Rockstar might add a couple more vehicles to compensate for the ones that may be getting removed.

5) A Christmas-themed event

The DLC updates in Grand Theft Auto Online are usually big, as Rockstar Games adds tons of new content to keep the players busy for a long time. Since this update will roll out in December, the developers might add a Christmas-themed event to the game as well.

This will serve as a great way to set the holiday mood. Rockstar habitually adds small missions and tasks to celebrate big occasions like Christmas and Easter, so these events and tasks will likely offer more content and increase the scope of the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023.

Hopefully, the upcoming winter update will be enough to keep players occupied while Rockstar Games prepares for GTA 6 pre-orders.

