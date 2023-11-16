Grotti Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online: Everything known about the upcoming car

GTA Online is all set to add a brand-new car to the online multiplayer - the Grotti Turismo Omaggio. Rockstar Games is planning to release this car with one of the December updates. However, players are still unsure of a lot of things and are looking for more information about this upcoming super car. The developers teased the player base about an upcoming vehicle in the last weekly update, which riled up the fans.

Rockstar Games has already shared the picture of Grotti Turismo Omaggio and some information regarding the vehicle. This article will discuss and reveal everything that is known about this car.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio - A brand new super car ready for GTA Online

Expand Tweet

The upcoming super car in GTA Online is produced by the prevalent in-game manufacturer, Grotti. There are already several fast and expensive cars under this name, and the players can't wait for the new addition to the roster.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio's excellent looks are evident from the image shared by Rockstar Games and GTANet on X (formerly Twitter). The car has the "25 Years of Rockstar Games" livery that comes in a dual-tone paint job. The base is black, and has a layer of yellow that spreads across the body to the tail of the car. This will change once the default version of the car is available for purchase.

The dual exhausts also look discreet and stylish, and a lot of people are already comparing the Grotti Turismo Omaggio with the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo. Some players are also confident that the vehicle shares some similarities with the Ferrari SF90XX Stradale. The actual stats and descriptions will only become clear once Rockstar finally rolls out the vehicle in GTA Online.

Who will get the Grotti Turismo Omaggio special livery in GTA Online?

Last week, players had to get together and collect a total of $15 Billion for Simeon by participating in the Import/Export missions. The grand reward for completing this immense task is a special livery for the Grotti Turismo Omaggio.

Fortunately, everyone will be rewarded with the special livery of the vehicle regardless of whether they participated in the event or not. However, Rockstar Games has not yet announced the price of the actual vehicle that will become available in December as well.

Also, since the Grotti Turismo Omaggio is a super car in Grand Theft Auto Online, it is bound to go fast, but the players are wondering if it will be able to handle the curves properly. However, it is clear from the spoilers on the car that it will be able to stay ahead of most of the other vehicles without compromising with the style.

If everything goes well, Rockstar Games will release the Grotti Turismo Omaggio this December with their rumored winter DLC updates. It will serve as a great distraction before the eventual reveal of the GTA 6 trailer.

Poll : Do you think that Grotti Turismo Omaggio looks good? It looks fantastic! It's just meh! 0 votes