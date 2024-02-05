How to try out GTA Online Lunar New Year Gifts?

The Lunar New Year has arrived at GTA Online in full swing, and Rockstar Games is offering some nice presents for everybody in the game. All players need to do is log into the online multiplayer mode, and the gifts will automatically be sent to their inventory. However, several players are unaware of the equipping process, making them miss out on the Lunar New Year-themed rewards in the game.

This is a genuine issue because Rockstar Games has a habit of sending gifts and rewards to different locations, confusing players along the way. To ensure everyone enjoys the latest gifts, this article will guide you on how to equip them without getting lost.

The GTA Online Lunar New Year gifts get sent to players' wardrobe

Players can obtain the Wooden Dragon Mask, a red dress and a black t-shirt with a dragon design just by logging into the game till February 7, 2024. Once you obtain these items, it is very easy to try them out.

To try out the Wooden Dragon mask, simply follow these steps:

Log into the game and wait for the reward to get added to your inventory.

After the notification pops up, head over to your apartment.

Go to Character Customization and then go to the Accessories option.

Head over to Masks and toggle till you get the Wooden Dragon Mask.

To try out the new Tee, follow these instructions:

Go to the Wardrobe in your Apartment in GTA Online.

Head over to Clothing and click on the Tops option.

Click on the Special Tops options and go to Seasonal.

Now, select the Black Lunar New Year Tee.

If you wish to check out the new dress, then follow these instructions:

Go to your apartment and access the Wardrobe.

Go to Clothing and check out the Mini Dresses section.

Under here, you will find the Red Lunar New Year Dress.

Simply scroll to it and click on it to equip.

Since the Lunar New Year celebration lasts several days, Rockstar Games is also planning to give away more gifts in the upcoming weeks. While the current GTA Online weekly update gave away the mask and two clothing options, there are more interesting things to come. So, we recommend players to stay alert and log into the game every week to collect these cool gifts.

While the developers have not revealed the rewards for the next week, most fans are speculating that it will be another clothing option. On top of these gifts, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is also offering great discounts on certain items in the game and also has a new list of cars that you can steal through the Salvage Yard.

In other news, the rumors about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 are getting strong as the community speculates the new video will have some jaw-dropping details.

