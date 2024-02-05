5 speedy GTA Online vehicles that doesn't make any sense

GTA Online has many fast vehicles belonging to different classes and categories. While most players prefer fast vehicles in the multiplayer game, some vehicles make no sense for their in-game performance output. Interestingly, most players do not realize this, as the game has many other elements that attract their focus.

Nonetheless, this article discusses five fast vehicles in GTA 5 Online that feel odd for their execution in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five fast vehicles that have odd executions in GTA Online

1) Grotti Vigilante

Many players may not realize this, but the Grotti Vigilante is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online that doesn’t require any special upgrades such as Hao’s Special Works (HSW) and Benny’s Original Motor Works modifications. It is a supercar based on the Batmobile. Although the Batmobile is a feature-packed vehicle in the movies and comics, Rockstar Games went extravagant with it in-game.

The Grotti Vigilante already has a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h). Plus, Rockstar Games provided it with a huge rocket booster that pushes its speed limit even further. It also has aggressive-tracking homing missiles. While the vehicle sounds excellent on paper, the game limits its use to mostly free mode sessions, making it somewhat useless.

2) Vapid Police Interceptor Cruiser

The Vapid Police Interceptor Cruiser is a great-looking cop car that can run at 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h). However, the most bizarre thing is that it can tail any fast cars in GTA Online for prolonged periods without any issues, especially on higher wanted levels.

Whether you drive the slowest car in GTA Online or the fastest one, you can always see the Vapid Police Interceptor Cruiser on your tail. Rockstar Games uses the rubber banding method to keep enemies and cops close to the player. However, it completely ignores the fact that some cars are faster than others.

3) Mammoth Thruster (Jetpack)

The Mammoth Thruster is a weaponized vehicle that can make you fly without using any planes or helicopters. It was initially inspired by the Jetpack, one of the best hidden features in GTA San Andreas. However, in the current multiplayer game, the Thruster has many extravagant features that make it a bizarre vehicle to own.

The Thruster is roughly the size of a backpack. However, it contains two front-facing machine guns, two homing missile launchers, and two JATO thrusters. Even with these mechanisms, the vehicle can fly at a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h). However, the controlling is very difficult compared to its original counterpart.

4) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a flying motorcycle with a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h). However, it is one of the most overpowered vehicles in GTA Online due to various factors. The concept of flying vehicles does not match the theme of the multiplayer game.

GTA Online is a money-grinding game where players build their criminal empire mainly doing crimes. In that case, allowing players to fly around the map in a compact vehicle, which isn’t a plane or a helicopter, doesn’t make much sense. Moreover, the weapons make it one of the most hated vehicles among players.

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a futuristic vehicle that can simultaneously run on the ground and dive under the water. While it has a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), Rockstar Games added two rocket boosters at the back that significantly increase the speed. Although the boosters work for a few seconds, the recharge time is fast, allowing players to spam in repeatedly.

Moreover, the aggressive homing missiles, armor, and instant transformation to a submersible do not suit the aesthetics of a role-playing game. Therefore, Rockstar Games should not consider returning these vehicles to GTA 6.

