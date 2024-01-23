 Is GTA Online's Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT worth buying after The Chop Shop update?

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was one of the most prominent cars released with the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Immediately after its release, the car took the limelight, becoming one of the most popular vehicles in the game. After that, Rockstar Games released over 15 vehicles to date. While most players already own this vehicle, many new players are unaware of its features.

This article discusses whether or not it is worth buying the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT after The Chop Shop DLC update in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Should you buy the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT after the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC?

The straightforward answer is yes. The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is still one of the best cars in GTA 5 Online after The Chop Shop DLC. It is a feature-packed car that is excellent not only in looks but in performance as well. The car is available for players on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

While PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players get the same features with the car, Rockstar Games offers Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

A fully customized (with normal upgrades) Itali GTO Stinger TT can run at a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h). However, if you apply HSW upgrades, the top speed increases to 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), making it the fastest car in GTA Online.

Moreover, Rockstar Games allows all players to equip the car with Imani Tech. The Imani Tech features include a Missile Lock-On Jammer, an extra Armor Plating upgrade, a Remote-Control Unit, and Slick Proximity Mines. A fully upgraded Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, four sticky bombs, 10 rounds of explosive bullets, and two rounds of tank cannons.

Players should note that the Missile Lock-On Jammer disables other's ability to automatically lock onto your vehicle, further increasing safety. Therefore, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best defensive vehicles in GTA Online.

Apart from these, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the most stylish-looking cars in the game. Rockstar Games designed it based on the real-life Ferrari Roma. The car has an aerodynamic body that you can customize in any vehicle workshop.

Rockstar Games offers 12 bumpers, eight exhausts, eight grilles, 18 hoods, 14 liveries, 10 spoilers, and many other customization options. However, as is customary, the HSW customizations are only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

These features make the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2024.

