List of GTA Online First and Last Dose missions giving 2x cash and RP (February 17-21, 2024)

GTA Online’s First Dose and Last Dose Missions are back in the limelight as the Los Santos Drug Wars are featured in this week’s latest update. From February 17 to February 21, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by helping Dax and his team through the popular First and Last Dose missions. More than ten different story-driven missions are currently available for double bonuses throughout the week.

Let’s look at all the available GTA Online First Dose and Last Dose Missions eligible for these bonuses this week.

GTA Online First Dose and Last Dose Missions: A brief list of jobs available for 2x bonuses this week (February 17 to February 21)

The newest GTA Online weekly update offers gamers a chance to earn double the amount of payout by helping Dax in 11 First and Last Dose missions until February 21, 2024. Here’s a complete list of the missions in the featured Los Santos Drug Wars:

First Dose missions:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Last Dose missions:

Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention

Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects

Last Dose 3 – Friedmind

Last Dose 4 - Checking In

Last Dose 5 – BDKD

Completing both the First Dose and Last Dose missions as lobby leaders will reward players with GTA Online Ocelot Virtue, a 2-door electric hypercar based on the real-life Lotus Evija.

How to start the First Dose and Last Dose Missions in 2024

Since most players are likely to have played the Los Santos Drug Wars story by now, the easiest way to start these contact missions is via the Pause Menu, just like the Power Play adversary mode. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to quickly access the First Dose and Last Dose missions from the Pause Menu:

Open the Options (Pause) Menu. Select the Online tab. Go to Jobs. Select Play Jobs. Head over to Rockstar Created. Choose Missions. Scroll and select any of the listed First and Last Dose missions.

However, beginners who haven’t started any of the First Dose missions yet simply need to meet Ron Jakowski at Ace Liquor, located in Sandy Shores, to kickstart the First Dose and Last Dose missions in a sequence.

Apart from the double bonuses on these missions, players are also entitled to 5x bonuses from GTA Online Taxi Work.

Fooligan Jobs bonuses || Current Showroom cars || Current weekly discounts || Current Salvage Yard vehicles || Gallivanter Baller ST-D || Acid Lab bonuses

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the First and Last Dose missions? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes