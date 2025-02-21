5 new cars debuting in the free GTA 5 Online update on PC

There’s a new level of excitement among PC gamers as they are set to get a free GTA 5 Online update very soon. Rockstar Games recently announced the free patch that will add content currently exclusive to current-gen consoles to the PC version. The notable addition will be the HSW upgrades, which can boost the top speed of certain in-game vehicles.

Ad

However, the update will also add five brand-new cars to the game's PC version. This article shares the five new cars that PC gamers can enjoy after the free GTA 5 Online update's release on March 4, 2025.

Free GTA 5 Online update for PC: 5 new cars include Cyclone II, S95, and more

1) Coil Cyclone II

Ad

Trending

The Coil Cyclone II is the unofficial successor to the standard Cyclone, which players may already be familiar with. The two-seater electric hypercar highly resembles the real-life Rimac Nevera. Overall, it has a more exotic design than its previous iteration.

In terms of performance, the Coil Cyclone II is a beast. Powered by a large battery cell, the vehicle has incredible acceleration and a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). With HSW Upgrades, players can push their speed further to a staggering 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h).

Ad

PC gamers should be able to buy the Cyclone II from Legendary Motorsport for $2,250,000 after the free GTA 5 Online update.

Also Check: GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced system requirements for PC, revealed

2) Imponte Arbiter GT

A picture of Imponte Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a lot of muscle cars in the virtual world of Los Santos, and PC gamers can soon access one more after the free GTA 5 Online update: the Imponte Arbiter GT. It is a two-door coupe seemingly based on the real-life Second-generation Pontiac GTO. One can even find a little resemblance to the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Ad

When it comes to performance, the Arbiter GT runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 3-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. While its top speed is a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, players can push it further to 142.00 mph (228.53 km/h).

It should be available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,580,000.

Also Check: Rockstar announces free Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Ad

One of the most popular vehicles in the game is the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, a two-seater armed hypercar. It is an armed variant of the standard Ignus seemingly inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

According to Broughy1322, the Weaponized Ignus can reach a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h) with HSW upgrades. What makes this vehicle so special is the remote minigun turret it comes equipped with.

The free GTA 5 Online update will allow PC gamers to buy it for $4,500,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Ad

Also Check: Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

4) Karin S95

A picture of Karin S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin S95 is another Grand Theft Auto 5 Online vehicle fairly popular among sports car enthusiasts. The two-seater sports car is heavily inspired by the real-life first-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S (ZN6/ZC6).

Ad

Powered by a flat-4/Boxer engine with a 6-speed gearbox, the Karin S95 possesses a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 1:05.265. Like other HSW vehicles PC gamers will get in the free GTA 5 Online update, its speed can be upgraded, to a mind-boggling 156.50 mph (251.86 km/h).

It will be available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,995,000.

Also Check: Rockstar will continue to support GTA V legacy edition post-PC update

Ad

5) Pfister Astron Custom

Ad

Lastly, there’s the Pfister Astron Custom, a four-seater luxury crossover SUV. Judging by its design, it seems to be based on the real-life Porsche Macan (95B).

As expected from an SUV, the Astron Custom performs decently. The V-shaped engine allows it to reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and 136.25 mph (219.27 km/h) with HSW upgrades. This makes it one of the fastest SUVs in the game.

PC payers can buy the Pfister Astron Custom after the free GTA 5 Online update from Legendary Motorsport for $1,720,000.

Ad

In addition to the aforementioned cars, some existing cars will become compatible with HSW upgrades after the free update.

Also Check: New GTA Online DLC content to drop next month, suggests Rockstar insider

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback