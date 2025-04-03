Why GTA 6 trailer 2 might not release this month (April 2025)

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated things for the Grand Theft Auto fanbase. While many predicted that Rockstar Games would release it in late March or early April 2025, this now seems highly unlikely. In a recent Bloomberg interview, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive indirectly hinted that the GTA 6 trailer 2 or any news related to the game is still a few months away.

This article briefly explains why the GTA 6 trailer 2 might not release in April 2025.

Why Rockstar Games might not release the GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025

On March 29, 2025, Strauss Zelnick shed some light on the absence of the GTA 6 trailer 2. While he did not mention the trailer directly, he stated that the “marketing materials” for the upcoming game would be disclosed close to the release period. Here is the official statement from the CEO:

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement…and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."

The game is scheduled to be released in fall 2025, which is still a few months away. Since marketing materials also include the GTA 6 trailer 2, we can expect it to arrive sometime before (or within) fall 2025 and not in April 2025.

The lack of official news has also led to some fans thinking about a GTA 6 delay till 2026. However, after Strauss Zelnick’s recent statement, we can be assured that Rockstar Games is still on schedule to release the upcoming game in due time.

We will have to wait a little longer to get the GTA 6 trailer 2 or new official glimpses of the game. That said, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as it is just a speculation based on the Take-Two CEO’s official statement.

