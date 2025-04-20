5 things to collect in GTA 5 Online 4/20 Update 2025

Rockstar Games recently released a brand-new GTA 5 Online update on the occasion of 4/20 Day in Los Santos. The annual tradition of celebrating the stoner holiday in the popular multiplayer title generally involves exclusive 4/20-themed freebies and bonuses for players to collect. Till 2:00 AM PT, April 24, 2025, the virtual world of Los Santos has plenty of interesting items that one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to acquire.

That said, not everything is worth getting in 2025. This article shares the five best things to collect in the latest GTA 5 Online 4/20 update.

Note: The article is subject to the writer's opinion and analysis of the latest update.

GTA 5 Online 4/20 update: 4/20 Fits, $100,000 bonus, Tigon, and more to collect

1) 4/20 Fits

One of the freebies claimable in the latest GTA 5 Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

No special event in Los Santos is complete without some freebies, and the latest GTA 5 Online 4/20 update is no different. For the next couple of days, every player has an opportunity to collect the following 4/20-themed apparel as freebies:

Green 420 Festival Outfit

Gold 420 Pendant

Yeti Earth Day Hoodie

All they have to do is log in, and the freebies will be sent to their wardrobes. Moreover, there’s a special Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie to claim this week by completing any Biker Business Sell Mission.

2) $100,000 bonus

As always, the new weekly update is giving an additional $200,000 to players. They just need to play and win two rounds of GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar), a new game mode that Rockstar added with the GTA 5 Online 4/20 update 2025.

The new Hunting Pack game mode can be played directly from the Pause Menu. What makes it interesting is that players can get to play as Lamar Davis. Winning two rounds of the new mode will reward gamers with a $100,000 bonus within 72 hours.

3) Tigon

The latest GTA 5 Online 4/20 update is offering discounts on select vehicles for a limited time. One such vehicle is the Lampadati Tigon, a two-door supercar that looks like a De Tomaso P72.

Lampadati cars generally perform reliably, and the Tigon is no exception. Powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox, it can complete one lap in just 0:59.643, making it one of the fastest in the super-class. The car's exotic look, combined with the reliable speed, makes it one of the best cars to get in GTA Online this week.

The vehicle is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price from Legendary Motorsport till 2:00 AM PT, April 24, 2025.

4) Tactical SMG

A promotional picture of the Tactical SMG (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weapons play an important role in the world of Los Santos, as players often need to rely on their arsenal just to survive in a public lobby. While there are many weapons in the game, one of them is currently available at a staggering 40% discount – the Tactical SMG. It is a submachine gun that Rockstar added two years ago with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Designed like a Steyr TMP, the Tactical SMG is a big upgrade over the Micro SMG. With a damage per-second rate of 217.0, it is one of the most powerful weapons in the entire game. Here are some of its other performance statistics:

Fire Rate: 80/100

80/100 Accuracy : 35/100

: 35/100 Range : 30/100

: 30/100 Clip Size: 33/100

Players can buy the Tactical SMG at the discounted price of $195,000 from the Gun Van in the latest GTA 5 Online 4/20 update.

5) Rampant Rocket

Lastly, there’s the Western Rampant Rocket, a custom tricycle seemingly inspired by the real-life Rocket II Trike. It is currently featured as the Podium Vehicle in the GTA 5 Online 4/20 update, allowing gamers to acquire it for free.

According to Broughy1322, the Rampant Rocket shows an average performance on the road. However, its unique look and vibe make it a gem for collectors to proudly show to the world.

Those who don’t want to spend time trying to win this vehicle can buy it directly from Legendary Motorsport for $925,000.

Rockstar will release a new GTA 5 Online update after 2:00 AM PT, on April 24, 2025.

