5 best cars in GTA Online this week (April 18 to 24, 2025)

The 420-week event is live in GTA Online this week, featuring new bonuses and vehicles to collect. While no new car has been added this time, there’s a solid 30% discount on some of the best rides in-game. From a sedan that resembles an SUV to a legit endurance race car, there’s something for everyone in Los Santos for the next few days.

Let’s look at 5 of the best cars in GTA Online this week that players should check out before 2 am PT, April 24, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the latest GTA Online update.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars to buy include Tigon, Ignus, RE-7B, and more (April 18 to 24, 2025)

1) Tigon

It’s not a secret that supercars have a special place in the hearts of many. There’s one featured in GTA Online this week worth checking out – the Lampadati Tigon. Inspired by the real-life De Tomaso P72, the ride made its debut in 2020 with the Los Santos Summer Special DLC update.

Besides having a sleek design, the Tigon possesses incredible power under the hood. Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the supercar can reach a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.643. Being available at 30% off makes it one of the best cars that gamers shouldn’t miss.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab it for as low as $1,617,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Rhinehart

Not everybody likes to roam around Los Santos on a fast and uncomfortable ride. Some just like to embrace the beauty of the surroundings by cruising in a sedan, and that’s exactly where the Übermacht Rhinehart comes in. The four-seater SUV-like sedan highly resembles the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21).

In terms of performance, the Rhinehart seemingly runs on a V8 engine with an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.748. Its reliable speed and excellent handling make it one of the best cars to try in GTA Online this week.

It is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $1,118,600 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Draugur

Another one of the best cars in GTA Online this week - the Draugur (Image via Rockstar Games)

Among city cruisers live outdoorsy players in Los Santos who love to explore every corner of the map. They often need an off-road vehicle, like the Declasse Draugur available in GTA Online this week. It is a full-size four-seater off-roader that resembles a Chevrolet Off-Road Concept. Rockstar Games added it in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

When it comes to performance, the Draugur runs on a V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an F4 layout. It can go up to a top speed of 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.095. It is considered one of the best off-road cars due to its high torque and ground clearance.

Players can buy the Draugur at a 30% discounted price of $1,309,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online this week.

4) Ignus

A picture of Ignus featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

The Pegassi Ignus is another supercar featured in GTA Online this week that gamers must check out. Sporting an exotic look and incredible performance, the two-door vehicle is seemingly inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and other Lamborghini models, giving it a modern Lamborghini-like design.

According to Broughy1322, the Ignus can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:58.742, making it one of the quickest and best non-HSW cars in the game in 2025.

Players can currently acquire it for a 30% discounted price of $1,935,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Annis RE-7B

Lastly, there’s the Annis RE-7B, a legit endurance race car that looks inspired by the real-life Mazda 787B and Nissan R390 GT1. It has been a part of the game since the 2016 Cunning Stunts DLC update.

Running on a powerful undisclosed engine, the RE-78 possesses a top speed of 198.75 km/h (123.50 mph) and takes about 0:59.076 to complete one lap on average. Due to this level of performance, it is considered one of the best cars in GTA Online for racing purposes.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,732,500.

As always, players can also pick up a ride according to their preferences. However, all of the aforementioned cars are worth checking out before the next weekly update.

