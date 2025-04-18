Buying and selling are two of the most important aspects of the life of Los Santos. Knowing this, Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online weekly discounts every couple of days. These in-game discounts always feature some of the best cars, vehicles, and other important items that players need to survive in the game. Until 2:00 AM PT, April 24, 2025, there’s a new group of discounted items for players to check out.
Let’s quickly learn everything available in the current GTA Online weekly discounts.
GTA Online weekly discounts: All cars, vehicles, and other things featured this week (April 18-24, 2025)
Rockstar added new discounts with the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update. This time, the following items are available at up to 50% discount:
- Declasse Draugur (30% off)
- Annis S80RR (30% off)
- Nagasaki Shotaro (30% off)
- Annis RE-7B (30% off)
- Übermacht Rhinehart (30% off)
- Pegassi Ignus (30% off)
- Lampadati Tigon (30% off)
- Nagasaki Shinobi (30% off)
- Biker Clubhouses (30% off)
- Tactical SMG (40% off) – Gun Van
- Battle Rifle (40% off) – Plus benefits this month
- Weed Farm Businesses (50% off)
Gamers should know that Rockstar will swap the aforementioned discounts with new ones next week after 2:00 AM PT on April 24, 2025.
What is the best thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (April 18-24, 2025)
While Weed Farm Businesses should be the number one priority, it’s 2025, and most players may already own it by now. The next logical investment would be to buy a new vehicle in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, like the Annis RE-7B. It is a two-seater endurance racing car that greatly resembles the real-life Nissan R390 GT1. It also seemingly has taken some design cues from other automobiles, including:
- Mazda 787B
- Aquila CR1
- Memo Rojas BMW
- 2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro
In terms of performance, the Annis RE-7B runs on a powerful engine with a 6-speed transmission. It can reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.076, making it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.
For the next couple of days, players can buy the RE-7B for a 30% discounted price of $1,732,500 from Legendary Motorsport.
