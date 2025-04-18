Buying and selling are two of the most important aspects of the life of Los Santos. Knowing this, Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online weekly discounts every couple of days. These in-game discounts always feature some of the best cars, vehicles, and other important items that players need to survive in the game. Until 2:00 AM PT, April 24, 2025, there’s a new group of discounted items for players to check out.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn everything available in the current GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts: All cars, vehicles, and other things featured this week (April 18-24, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Rockstar added new discounts with the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update. This time, the following items are available at up to 50% discount:

Gamers should know that Rockstar will swap the aforementioned discounts with new ones next week after 2:00 AM PT on April 24, 2025.

Ad

Also Check: How to get free Pegassi Osiris in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

What is the best thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (April 18-24, 2025)

Ad

While Weed Farm Businesses should be the number one priority, it’s 2025, and most players may already own it by now. The next logical investment would be to buy a new vehicle in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, like the Annis RE-7B. It is a two-seater endurance racing car that greatly resembles the real-life Nissan R390 GT1. It also seemingly has taken some design cues from other automobiles, including:

Ad

Mazda 787B

Aquila CR1

Memo Rojas BMW

2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro

In terms of performance, the Annis RE-7B runs on a powerful engine with a 6-speed transmission. It can reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.076, making it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.

Also Check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in Grand Theft Auto 5 this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)

For the next couple of days, players can buy the RE-7B for a 30% discounted price of $1,732,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

Other GTA-related news you may to like to read this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More