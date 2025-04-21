New GTA 6 trailer 2 theory suggests its release on April 22, 2025

Many GTA 6 trailer 2 theories have surfaced online in recent months, with fans predicting a possible release date. The moon theory, 27 theory, and even the April 1 theory of late were some of the most popular ones, but all have proven incorrect. Nevertheless, this has not discouraged enthusiasts, as yet another theory has surfaced.
In fact, this one suggests that the GTA 6 trailer 2 might release on April 22, 2025, since tomorrow is St. Leonides of Alexandria's feast day. The possible reasoning seems to be that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in a fictional location named Leonida, although the individual behind the theory hasn't confirmed this. This article explores more.
Latest GTA 6 trailer 2 theory suggests a possible release on St. Leonides of Alexandria's feast day (April 22, 2025)
Redditor u/elliethr came up with this theory before their post gained plenty of traction. As of this writing, it has 2.1k upvotes and over 300 comments. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, which is why such theories pique fans' interest.
The similarity in the names Leonida and St. Leonides is intriguing. Given the GTA 6 release window is set for fall 2025, which is only some months away, a new trailer releasing anytime soon shouldn't be too surprising.
Additionally, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently revealed that the company prefers marketing a game relatively close to its release window.
However, it seems a little unlikely for a GTA 6 trailer 2 to be released on April 22, 2025: Rockstar would have announced its arrival beforehand, just like it did with the first trailer.
Yes, with the excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, the next trailer is expected to get numerous views, even with a surprise release. However, a prior announcement would attract much more attention, which would help with its promotion.
Nevertheless, whether the GTA 6 trailer 2 releases tomorrow or not remains to be seen.
