How to get free Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online this week (June 5 to 16, 2025)

The Karin Futo GTX is finally back in the limelight in GTA Online this week. The 3-door compact sports car is popular in the Grand Theft Auto community for its resemblance to the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback from the 1980s. While the sports coupe normally costs about $1,590,000, it can now be obtained for free as the newest Podium Vehicle till June 16, 2025. One just needs to spin The Lucky Wheel in a way that it stops on the vehicle reward.

That said, winning a vehicle at The Lucky Wheel isn’t an easy task, and some may wonder if the car is even worth putting the effort into. Let’s quickly learn about the Karin Futo GTX before getting into GTA Online this week.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online this week: Performance review (June 5 to 16, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Karin Futo GTX debuted in the game in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. Since its arrival, many players have considered it one of the best sports cars in the game so far.

Powered by a 4-cylinder engine with a high-performance injection, the Futo GTX possesses a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:10.020. While it’s not the fastest sports car, it does beat several popular names in terms of top speed:

Karin Futo GTX

Weeny Issi Sport

Obey Omnis e-GT

Benefactor Streiter

Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Overflod Imorgon

Maibatsu Penumbra

Dinka Veto Modern

Dinka Veto Classic

What makes the Futo GTX really special is its drifting capabilities. Players can easily drift it around the corners. They can also install Drift Tuning Upgrades and participate in the Drift Races in GTA Online.

Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online this week: Design review

As stated earlier, the GTA Online Futo GTX is seemingly inspired by the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback. These are some of its main design characteristics that one can notice:

Small front grille

Pop-up headlights

Flared skirts

Flared arches

Square tail lights

Slanted hood area

Hatchback roofline

Overall, it has a very sporty yet classic design that car collectors can appreciate.

Final Verdict

The Karin Futo GTX is still a great car that players shouldn’t miss collecting in GTA Online this week. Even if one doesn’t want to use it for completing missions, it can be used for winning the Drift Race events available in 2025.

