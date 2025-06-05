Did Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 3 at PlayStation's State of Play of June 2025?

PlayStation recently held another State of Play 2025 on June 4, 2025, leaving fans to wonder if the GTA 6 trailer 3 was part of the show. Ever since Rockstar Games revealed trailer 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers have been hoping to see more, and PlayStation’s State of Play seemed like the perfect opportunity for the developers to do so. As expected, the event contained new footage of many upcoming games.
However, no GTA 6 trailer 3 was released at the event, suggesting that Grand Theft Auto fans may have to wait a while longer to view new footage of the upcoming title. Read on to learn more about every game that was part of the PlayStation’s State of Play of June 2025.
No GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation State of Play of June 2025, but it included Pragmata and Marvel Tokon announcement
While there wasn’t any GTA 6 trailer 3 at PlayStation’s State of Play of June 2025, there were some exciting game reveals and announcements. Here is a complete list of titles featured at the event this time:
- Astro Bot (New levels)
- Baby Steps
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement
- Cairn
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger
- Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots
- Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hirogami
- 007 First Light
- Lumines Arise
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat Kollection
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Nioh 3
- Pragmata
- Romeo is a Dead Man
- Sea of Remnants
- Silent Hill f
- Sword of the Sea
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
- Tides of Tomorrow
- Deus Ex (PS Plus)
- Twisted Metal 3 (PlayStation Classics)
- Twisted Metal 4 (PlayStation Classics)
- Resident Evil 2 (PlayStation Classics)
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (PlayStation Classics)
Despite the absence of new footage for Grand Theft Auto 6 at the PlayStation’s event, we can expect it to be shared later this year.
What to expect from GTA 6 trailer 3 from Rockstar Games
While the first two trailers of GTA 6 acted as an introduction to the protagonists and Vice City, the next footage is likely to be more focused on the game’s story and to build hype for the release.
Fans can expect to see some in-game cutscenes from the story mode, and maybe footage of the online multiplayer. Based on the game's release date of May 2026, the GTA 6 trailer 3 could be revealed between September and December 2025.
