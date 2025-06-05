GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions (Import/Export): How to unlock, payout, warehouse locations, and more

Thanks to the latest update, GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions (otherwise known as Import/Export sell missions) are back in the limelight. These are CEO missions with which gamers can earn plenty of money this week. However, these vehicle-related jobs cannot be started like contact missions and require a hefty investment in a suitable warehouse beforehand.

While veteran players may already know about the Import/Export business, some may need guidance accessing it. This guide shares every important detail about the GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions, including how to unlock them, their payout, and more.

GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions in 2025: All you need to know about Import/Export sell missions

GTA Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Import/Export DLC update. Let’s quickly learn more about them:

Trending

1) GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions: What exactly are Import/Export sell missions?

GTA Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions are part of the Vehicle Cargo business available for CEOs in the game. Like the Special Cargo business, Vehicle Cargo sell missions require players to source select rides and sell them to earn money. Gamers must steal select cars and vehicles and export them by driving them to a destination.

However, other players in the same lobby will be alerted when undertaking these missions. Thus, they will also have an opportunity to earn money by taking the vehicle(s) to their Vehicle Cargo business area or the nearest police station for $5,000 cash.

2) How to sell Vehicle Cargo in GTA 5 Online (how to unlock Import/Export sell missions)

As mentioned, players must invest in a Vehicle Warehouse to access Vehicle Cargo Sell missions in GTA 5 Online. Once they own an Office and register themselves as the CEO, they can buy the Vehicle Warehouse in the following manner:

Access the laptop inside the Office to log in to the SecuroServ Network. Go to Vehicle Cargo. Choose a Vehicle Warehouse location. Buy it.

It will cost between $1,500,000 and $2,850,000, depending on the location of the property one chooses:

Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse - $2,675,000

Davis Vehicle Warehouse - $2,495,000

El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse - $1,635,000

Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse - $1,950,000

La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse - $1,500,000

La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse - $2,735,000

LSIA Vehicle Warehouse - $2,170,000

LSIA Vehicle Warehouse 2 - $2,300,000

Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse - $2,850,000

Also check: Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in GTA Online now has a deadline

3) How many GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Sell missions are there? List of all Import/Export sell missions

As of June 5, 2025, there are 15 different types of Vehicle Cargo Sell missions in GTA 5 Online:

Stationary Vehicles Stationary Car Bomb Amateur Thief Detective Work Mobile Vehicles Key Car Meet Heist Crew Race Bet Photo Shoot Movie Stunt Closed Circuit Traffic Stop Crime Scene Tail

Also check: Rockstar confirms new GTA 5 Online update to release this month, likely a DLC: Report

4) GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo Payout: How much do Vehicle Cargo missions (or Import/Export missions) pay?

Gamers can usually earn up to $2,550,000, depending on the vehicle. Until June 16, 2025, these missions will offer 2x rewards, so gamers can earn up to $5,100,000 by sourcing a top-tier vehicle like the Tyrus.

GTA 5 Online Vehicle Cargo sell missions are currently among the best ways to earn money in Los Santos if you already own an Office and enjoy running an Import/Export business.

Other news and content to check this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More