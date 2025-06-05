Is Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA 5 Online still worth buying?

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a two-seater muscle car in GTA 5 Online known for its reliable performance. The vehicle, which is Rockstar’s version of a 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, debuted with the Los Santos Tuners DLC in 2021. Fast forward to June 2025, the car is back in the limelight as part of a weekly event, allowing gamers to get it for a staggering 40% discount and save some money.

That said, some may wonder if the muscle car is still worth getting after all this time. Simply put, yes, the Vapid Dominator ASP is still worth buying and is quite useful for day-to-day activities in Los Santos. Let’s have a look at its performance.

Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

The GTA Online Vapid Dominator ASP has a V8 engine with a supercharger and a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to the popular GTA analyst Broughy1322, the muscle car can go up to a maximum speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:05.182. While the numbers may not look that great, it’s, in fact, one of the quickest muscle cars in the game.

Here’s where the vehicle stands among the top 15 muscle vehicles in terms of lap timings:

Vapid Dominator GT Bravado Buffalo STX Vapid Dominator FX Declasse Impaler (Arena) Vapid Domiantor (Arena) Vapid Dominator ASP Declasse Vigero ZX Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible BF Weevil Custom Declasse Yosemite Vapid Imperator (Arena) Bravado Buffalo EVX Vapid Dominator GTT Vapid Clique Declasse Drift Yosemite

Overall, the Dominator ASP gives reliable performance. The best part about the vehicle is its excellent grip on the road. Players can easily engage in hard cornering with it even at high speeds. Now, let’s quickly take a look at its design.

GTA 5 Online’s Vapid Dominator ASP: Design review

As stated earlier, the GTA Online Dominator ASP is seemingly inspired by the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. Some resemblance can also be found with the following other popular automobiles:

1995 Mustang SVT Cobra R – Taillights and bonnet

Honda Integra Type R – Headlights and the lower grille

Moreover, Rockstar Games has added two unique liveries for the muscle car that make it look like the following cars:

Not Tonight Pizzaboy - Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R (The Fast & The Furious)

Simple Race Livery - 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R (2001 SCCA San Francisco Regional T1 racing version)

Overall, the Vapid Dominator ASP has a more rounded and aesthetic design that classic car lovers can appreciate.

GTA 5 Online Vapid Dominator ASP price

The Dominator ASP in GTA 5 Online is usually available for $1,775,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, till June 16, 2025, it can be purchased for as low as $798,750 if its trade price is unlocked.

Final Verdict

In 2025, the Vapid Dominator ASP in GTA 5 Online is still a great collectible that gamers can acquire to improve their vehicle portfolio. They can also use it to complete daily activities in Los Santos.

