Top 5 weapons to get from GTA Online Gun Van this week

GTA Online Gun Van has been one of the most exciting introductions in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. Rockstar cleverly made the experience of purchasing weapons extraordinary by keeping the van's location different every day. However, players can buy powerful artillery at terrific deals and discounts once they know where to look.

With so many options, one could wonder which is the best among the rest. To help players pick the right arsenal, this article will share five of the best GTA Online weapons they should get from the Gun Van this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Railgun and 4 other weapons worth purchasing from the GTA Online Gun Van this week

5) Railgun

The Coil Railgun is a new weapon introduced in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It was previously only available in GTA 5; however, it is now purchasable from the Gun Van.

It is a high-tech prototype military-grade gun intended for infantry use. It features two electrically-powered rails on the front, giving it an overall linear design. The weapon closely resembles the ARC-920 gun from the Halo series. It shoots kinetic energy penetrator rounds, which can annihilate the target on impact.

Players can get the Railgun from Gun Van for a limited-time price of $657,000.

4) Molotov Cocktails

Molotov Cocktails have finally become available in GTA Online via the Gun Van this week. It is a throwable weapon that has appeared in almost every title in the series over the past two decades.

Molotovs can set small areas on fire and are famously used as a makeshift alternative to grenades. It is one of the most efficient throwables in the game, as a direct hit from it can prove to be fatal. Players can easily set vehicles on fire if targeted correctly.

Players can purchase it for a discounted price of $170.

3) Compact EMP Launcher

The Coil Compact EMP Launcher is a handheld single-shot grenade launcher that looks much like a pistol. It has been featured in GTA Online since The Contract update. These special grenades disable the engine of any vehicle for five seconds.

While the weapon doesn't deal much damage to enemies, it is still of great help in stopping enemy vehicles whenever needed. Like the Railgun, the Compact EMP Launcher has 1.51 gigawatts, as stated by its markings.

Players can get the weapon at a special 45% discounted price of $288,750.

2) Combat Shotgun

The Vom Feuer Combat Shotgun is one of the semi-automatic shotguns featured in the GTA series since the Vice City game. It was added to the latest game with The Cayo Perico Heist update, taking design inspiration from the real-life Franchi SPAS-12.

This version of the Shotgun has a higher rate of fire, giving the weapon an impressive stopping ability on each shot. A single well-aimed shot can do severe damage to unarmed enemies. When players use it while taking cover, it shows its semi-automatic capabilities and shoots all six shells without pressing the trigger every time.

The Combat Shotgun is available at a discounted price of $265,500.

1) Heavy Sniper

The Vom Feuer Heavy Sniper is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that debuted in the series with GTA Online. The real-life Barrett M82 rifle inspires its design. It is one of the best sniper rifles in the game due to the usage of .50 BMG cartridges that allows it to cause severe damage per shot.

Players can easily take one-hit kills on players with up to 99 ranks. Its shots are so powerful that they can cause severe damage to vehicles, especially helicopters if aimed at its tail rotor.

The Heavy Sniper is available at a discounted price of $34,335.

While the Gun Van doesn't deal in Mk II weapons, all the ones mentioned in this list are excellent choices for players to conquer the open world of Los Santos.

