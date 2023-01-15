How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online every day?

The GTA Online Gun Van is one of the best things added to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. This mobile business offers various powerful weapons and armor at heavily discounted prices. But knowing how to find it in a lobby is necessary, as it spawns at random places every day.

Here, we simplify everything about the Gun Van and guide fans on how to find it. There are 30 possible locations where the vehicle can be found each day. Players can utilize an interactive Gun Van map that gives its precise location to make the most out of it.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found with the help of this interactive map

The above map shows the precise locations of the Gun Van every day. Out of the 30 possible locations, players can find the latest one by opening it every day. A black van icon on the map denotes the location of the day, which can help players identify the exact coordinates of the vehicle.

Players can zoom in and out on the map to get a better look at the Gun Van's location. The Atlas option is recommended to see the map more clearly, making the location more visible.

Here is the complete GTA Online Gun Van map

A map showing all 30 possible Gun Van locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

As mentioned earlier, the GTA Online Gun Van spawns at one of the 30 possible locations throughout Southern San Andreas. While the interactive map shows the current coordinates of the vehicle, this one shows all possible Gun Van locations simultaneously. This information gives players an idea of exactly where to look for it.

The black van icon appears on the map if one is within 400 meters of the day's location. Rockstar has done an incredible job keeping the Gun Van hunting experience satisfying as each location uses the previously less-used game areas.

What are the items offered by Gun Van in GTA Online this week?

Gun Van is a Speedo Custom van in which an unnamed person sells armor and weaponry cheaper than Ammu-Nation stores. While the stock and discounts change every week, GTA+ members get additional discounts on each item on the sale on any given day.

Here's a complete list of things that players can buy from the Gun Van this week:

Compact EMP Launcher

Knife

Baseball Bat

SMG

Assault Rifle

Assault Shotgun

Railgun

RPG

Heavy Sniper

Combat Shotgun

Grenades

Molotov Cocktails

Proximity Mines

Super Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor

Standard Armor

Light Armor

Super Light Armor

Note that the Gun Van doesn't deal with Mk II weapons and will need to revert them to the stock variant for customization. The dealer explains how he manages to sell the items at discounted prices and have the exclusive Railgun by saying,

“Don't bother asking for my sources. That kinda intel, ain't got a price.”

Developers are trying new ways to map interactions by including the Gun Van in the open world of Los Santos. Fans can expect many more similar concepts in the future as the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC continues.

