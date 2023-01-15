Is X80 Proto still one of the fastest GTA Online cars in 2023?

It's 2023, and GTA Online still has a lot of cars made available for players, some even faster than others. However, one vehicle has been a favorite, even after all these years – the Grotti X80 Proto. It is a two-door concept hypercar that has been featured in the game since the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Many fans wonder if it is still one of the fastest cars in the game. That said, let’s take a look at the Grotti X80 Proto in GTA Online.

How fast is Grotti X80 Proto in GTA Online?

In GTA Online, the Grotti X80 Proto is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a six-speed transmission in an AWD layout. The vehicle's reduced weight helps with its power-to-weight ratio, making it one of the best-performing cars in the game with good traction. It can reach a staggering top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h).

The vehicle accelerates quickly, and its separate rear flaps help with its handling. This gives it excellent stability and controlled cornering abilities. The vehicle's flaps are also useful when braking and players can maintain 6000 revolutions while cornering.

It can easily compete with other sports cars such as Panto, Futo, Adder, and Krieger. While many cars are faster than the Grotti X80 Proto in 2023, it is still worth owning as a getaway vehicle.

Everything else to know about Grotti X80 Proto in GTA Online – Price, design, and more

The Grotti X80 Proto is based on the Ferrari F80 Concept car in GTA Online. It features the following characteristics:

Front body:

Sharp end in center

Large frontal intakes on the sides

Carbon-fibre lower sections

Extremely sharpened headlights

Grotti emblem in the front

Two adjustable shock absorbers

Frontal suspension springs

The pushrod-actuated front suspension setup

Side body:

Progressive curves originating from the front fenders and curving down directly in front of the rear wheels

Two large intakes on each side

Long windscreen with black separations

Gull-wing doors

Small mirror wings

Cockpit area:

A large strip of carbon fiber in the rear window

Two large integrated fins

Curved cockpit to the rear end

Two black exhaust housings

Openable hatch behind the rear window, revealing the engine bay

Large built-in mechanical spoiler

Rear body:

Exposed rear-fascia with no bumper

A hexagonal section in the center as a small grille section

License plate fitted within the section

Two rectangular exhaust tips

Modern horizontal lamps at the end of fenders

Carbon-fibre mountings on the mechanical spoiler

5-element upper diffuser

Large full-width carbon-fiber diffuser

A small orange-colored racing tow hook

Carbon-plated underside

Extremely low suspension

Interior:

Carbon-fibre plating around the gauge-cluster, dash, and the central console

Dark red color in front of the cockpit

Red color down the door panels

The Grotti X80 Proto is currently available from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website, where players can purchase it for $2,700,000.

Rockstar has done well to keep each car different from the others in terms of performance. If players are looking for a fast car at an affordable price, they should consider getting the X80 Proto.

