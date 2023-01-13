How to play GTA Online Community Series for 2x bonuses this week? (January 12 - January 18)

GTA Online's new update allows players to earn 2X GTA$ and RP this week by playing the Community Series Jobs till January 18, 2023. It is a series of game modes and races created by the GTA Online community featured in the game. Players can find some amazing and creative game modes from talented creators around the world.

However, one could wonder how to access and play it to earn the ongoing double rewards this week. To assist them, this article will cover everything players need to know about the GTA Online Community Series double bonus week.

Everything you need to know about the GTA Online Community Series Job this week (January 12 to January 18)

Introduced as part of The Criminal Enterprises update last year, the GTA Online Community Series has been an exciting part of the game. All community-created jobs are handpicked by Rockstar itself to be featured in the playlist. Maps also occasionally cycle in and out to keep it fresh.

To play the GTA Online Community Series job, players need to open the Pause Menu and follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the “Online” tab Open the “Jobs” Select “Play Jobs” Select “Community Series” Scroll down the list to find the active game modes

Alternatively, players can also start by entering the pink corona in the open world's Legion Square area. It was denoted with a star icon.

Here’s a complete list of the Community Series Jobs available this week in GTA Online:

gokart Docks race (By 0Xenox0) – A race on the Merryweather docks and the Los Santos Naval Port. REDREDRED (By BURNUM--DOWN) – A Team Deathmatch with the Precision Rifle and the Automatic Shotgun. Rapid Vapid Rally (By Spitfire2205) – A Stunt Race with Desert Raids and Trophy Trucks. {ALEE} Maze Bank Melee (By aleenur) – A Team Deathmatch atop the spire of the Maze Bank Building. River-Ratfink (By defryc) – A Stunt Race featuring the Tonga Valley in rainy weather conditions. Stunt - Blazer Aqua (By pizzaaman9780) – A Stunt Race with the Blazer Aqua on an inter-changeable track. = Football Deathrun = (By S-PxRxE) – A Last Team Standing across a soccer field.

All the game modes in the Community Series give 2X cash and RP throughout the week. To give a shoutout to the creators, the developers stated the following in their latest Newswire post:

“We’re continually astounded and amazed by the creativity of the...community. Case in point: the Community Series, consisting of some of the most inventive player-created Jobs out there.”

While playing Community Series Jobs is a great way to experience the creativity of the community, the added double bonus this week makes it even more exciting to play. Players can also earn 1.5X cash and RP by playing the First Dose missions all week long.

Rockstar has also added a new Hard Mode event for the First Dose missions where players can earn exclusive rare items by completing certain challenges. Here are the rewards that players can earn by playing the First Dose missions on hard difficulty:

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery

Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery

Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery

Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery

It’s a great week for players to earn extra bonuses and rewards in the game.

