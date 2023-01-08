Top 5 Rolls-Royce cars in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has hundreds of cars in its unending catalog, each inspired by real-world models by the best automobile manufacturers. Rockstar made sure every major car brand look-alike is available in the game, including the legendary Rolls-Royce. To replicate the essence of this brand in the game, the Enus luxury motor car manufacturer was created.

Here, we take a look at five of the best Enus cars inspired by Rolls-Royce in GTA Online in 2023.

Jubilee, Windsor Drop, and more luxury cars in GTA Online

5) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee is inspired by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This civilian luxury SUV has been featured in GTA Online since the release of The Contract update.

The performance stats of this four-seater vehicle are impressive, with a V-style engine, an eight-speed gearbox in the front, and an all-wheel drivetrain system. While the Jubilee is a luxury vehicle, its additional equipment options include Imani Tech, Armor Plating, and weapons like Machine Guns.

Players can get the Enus Jubilee from Legendary Motorsport's in-game website for a price ranging from $1,237,500 to $1,650,000.

4) Enus Stafford

Enus' Stafford was released in the After Hours update. This vintage ultra-luxury sedan seen in GTA Online is a reference to the 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.

As far as the performance specs are concerned, this classic vehicle runs on a V8 engine in an RWD layout. Although the Stafford is not efficient in racing, it is much better suited for cruising around the city at lower speeds. In the mission "Tale of Us," players will encounter this car when they need to steal it from a Packer.

The Stafford is available for purchase on the Legendary Motorsport website for a price tag of $1,272,000.

3) Enus Super Diamond

The Enus Super Diamond is a luxury four-seater sedan featured in GTA Online. The main inspiration for this car comes from none other than the Rolls-Royce Phantom I series of 1968 to 1991 and the VI series of 2003 to 2017.

The Super Diamond is one of the most powerful cars in the game that boasts incredible acceleration. With a top speed of 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h), the vehicle can even compete with some sports-class cars in drag races. The heavy body of this car also lets players detach other cars" wheels upon impact.

Players can get the Enus Super Diamond from Legendary Motorsport for $250,000.

2) Enus Windsor

The Enus Windsor is a two-seater luxury coupe whose design is based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith. It has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the II-Gotten Gains Part 1 update.

Although the Windsor is classified as a coupe-class vehicle, it runs on a powerful twin-turbo V12 engine, making it a swift car for its class. This sporty yet elegant car can reach a staggering top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h); however, it can be difficult to handle due to its heavy weight.

The Windsor can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $845,000.

1) Enus Windsor Drop

The Enus Windsor Drop costs $900,000 at Legendary Motorsport and is featured in the game with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It has taken inspiration directly from the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Dawn.

This four-seater luxury convertible performs quite similarly to the standard Windsor but with more power. It boasts excellent acceleration and reaches the same top speed as that of the previously mentioned Windsor. It handles almost the same; however, the convertible look of Windsor is worth getting.

All of the cars mentioned here give a strong feeling of driving the luxury brand in the game. Rolls-Royce enthusiasts can pick up any of them in 2023 and take a luxurious drive around the streets of Los Santos.

