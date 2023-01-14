How to recreate the GTA Online Gun Van as a personal vehicle?

GTA Online has finally received the new Gun Van as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed, and fans can finally purchase many powerful weapons at exciting discounts, including the famous Railgun. Players can save a lot of money by purchasing weapons from the Gun Van; however, they cannot take the vehicle no matter what.

While there’s no way to get into the Gun Van, fans have found a way to recreate the new vehicle in the game and use it as their vehicle.

Vapid Speedo Custom can be modified into the GTA Online Gun Van

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 for those looking to roleplay as a wandering middle-aged gun salesman, here's the info on how to recreate the van. godmode not included. #GTAOnline for those looking to roleplay as a wandering middle-aged gun salesman, here's the info on how to recreate the van. godmode not included. #GTAOnline https://t.co/LqKlupIkzi

Famous insider WildBrick142 shared a way for players to create their own Gun Van and roam in GTA Online like a gun salesman. Based on their findings, here’s how to modify a Vapid Speedo Custom to make it appear like the Gun Van variant:

Primary color – [Classic] Shadow Silver

[Classic] Shadow Silver Secondary color – [Classic] Shadow Silver

[Classic] Shadow Silver Pearlescent color – [Pearlescent] Black (Default with primary color)

[Pearlescent] Black (Default with primary color) Wheels color – [Wheels] Black

[Wheels] Black Trim color – [Trim] Graphite (Default for all cars)

[Trim] Graphite (Default for all cars) Accent color – [Worn] Ice White (Default for all cars, unobtainable once changed)

[Worn] Ice White (Default for all cars, unobtainable once changed) Livery – None

None Armor – Armor Upgrade 60%

Armor Upgrade 60% Armor Plating – Light Armor Plating

Light Armor Plating Wheels – [Off-Road] Concave Rally Master

[Off-Road] Concave Rally Master License – 31EVL500

31EVL500 Window Tint – Limo

The Speedo Custom van comes free when players purchase any Nightclub in GTA Online. It can be modified at the Vehicle Workshop inside the property.

Everything else to know about the GTA Online Gun Van

GTA Online Gun Van is a mobile business carried on in a grey-colored modified Speedo Custom, which spawns daily in the game in a set location. Whenever players are within 400 meters of the vehicle, it appears on the map for the entire day.

As soon as players approach the vehicle, its doors open automatically, and they can find an unnamed Gun Van Seller sitting inside to show the weapons on sale for the day. Players can get amazing armory at heavily discounted prices. They can either purchase or modify a weapon offered for sale daily via the van.

The best thing about the Gun Van is that it can sell weapons that are not yet available from any other gun supplier in the game. One of the best examples is the new Railgun, which is available exclusively via the Gun Van.

According to Rockstar, the Gun Van changes its location every day to avoid the attention of in-game cops. Here are the three locations it has appeared in so far:

12 Jan 2023 – Palmer-Taylor Power Station

13 Jan 2023 – Hookies, North Chumash

14 Jan 2023 – Land Act Reservoir (north end)

Players who own a listed weapon can modify it and purchase ammo. All unlockable tints are also available to all players without the prior requirement of unlocking them. While the Gun Van offers various guns, it does not deal with Mk II upgraded weapons.

Rockstar has done a great job in making the whole experience of finding the Gun Van a satisfying and rewarding experience for players. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC continues with many more drip-feed items yet to be released.

