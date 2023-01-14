GTA Online Gun Van location for January 13, 2023

GTA Online's Gun Van debuted with the latest weekly update released on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and players can finally purchase the most anticipated and powerful Railgun from it, along with many other weapons. It operates like an arms dealer, offering players a variety of guns and instruments of destruction at heavily discounted prices.

However, the Gun Van changes its location every day to avoid the attention of cops in Los Santos and Blaine County. To take advantage of the exclusive deals, players need to know where to find the vehicle in the game's open world. To help with this, this article shares the exact Gun Van location for today, January 13.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at North Chumash location today (January 13, 2023)

As can be seen in the above video, the GTA Online Gun Van can be found on the north side of the map in the North Chumash area. It is a small, unincorporated community located in Blaine County, San Andreas.

Being north of Fort Zancudo, the area is southwest of the famous Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, which sits on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean just west of Mount Josiah.

More about North Chumash

North Chumash is generally considered a small ocean-side region that goes along a small portion of San Andreas' west coast in GTA Online. It is inspired by the real-life Pacific Coast Highway between Port Hueneme and Malibu.

North Chumash has the following popular areas on each of its sides:

Raton Canyon - North

Fort Zancudo - South

Mount Josiah - East

North Chumash offers two small paths with the help of which players can get to the following:

First path - Beach

Second path - Great Ocean Highway

In the events of GTA Online, the whole beachfront is where players can find the non-interactive Blazer or NPC Sanchez drag race every day in the evenings, from around 3 pm till 10 pm in the game. Two riders start the race from the Fort Zancudo side of North Chumash and move towards Raton Canyon, where the competition ends.

To make the event exciting, several beach umbrellas and canvas gazebos have been set up with beach fires. It's also worth noting that players can find Canis Kalahari and BF Bifta vehicles in the race's finish zone in the enhanced version of the game.

If gamers like the beautiful view of the beach from North Chumash, they can buy a two-car garage called 2000 Great Ocean Highway, which is available just next to Hookies bar for a price of $31,500. The Dirt Road mission of the game can also be started here after it is unlocked.

Overall, North Chumash is a great place for the Gun Van to set up for the day and carry on the sale of powerful arms without attracting unwanted attention. Players should note that all Gun Van items are available at prices lower than the standard Ammu-Nation. It is also the only place that allows gamers to purchase the Railgun right now.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 Seek out the new roving Gun Van, filled with a weekly rotating inventory of weapons, ammunition, and armor at discounted rates and without Rank requirements — to procure the elusive Railgun and more: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/ls52z6eEpj

GTA players can get the Railgun weapon for an enticing price of $657,000 approximately. The Cayo Perico exclusive Shotgun can also be found in the Gun Van this week, along with many armor and throwables at discounted prices.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes