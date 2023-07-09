5 things to expect from GTA 6 based on leaks so far

While the official reveal of GTA 6 is still uncertain, the community has been constantly digging through the leaks that surfaced in September 2022. Despite Rockstar Games sharing absolutely nothing on the upcoming game, data miners have disclosed plenty of details that keep the players hyped. However, not all pieces of information are proven to be true, and there is a chance that some may get debunked after the official release of the game.

However, players are still rooting for the leaked details as there is insufficient information to determine its authenticity. This article lists five things based on the leask that GTA 6 players can expect from the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 highly anticipated things after the GTA 6 leaks

1) Miami-based map

The upcoming game is expected to take place in Vice City, a fictional and modified version of Miami, Florida. Therefore, fans are excited about a new Miami-based map in GTA 6 gameplay. The leaked videos also showed a number of Miami-based buildings in the game.

The 1800 Club, Marina Blue Condo, Quantum on the Bay Condominium, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, Opera Tower, and many other buildings were spotted in the leaked videos, which the data miners later confirmed. However, Rockstar Games is yet to comment on them.

2) Expanding map

It is also anticipated that GTA 6 will have a flexible map that will expand over time. The game is anticipated to include multiple cities, and several insiders previously reported that Rockstar Games would bring back Story Mode DLCs which would introduce the new maps.

The GTA 6 leaked map looks much bigger than the State of San Andreas. The community anticipates that the gaming studio will expand the map toward the north by adding new cities and areas. Many fans are also expecting to see the Caribbean Islands depicted in the game.

3) Improved graphics

With each installment, Rockstar Games improves the graphics, and the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is also expected to do the same. The September 2022 leaks showed photorealistic graphics never seen before in the series. The shadows, lightning, and textures were sharper than in the current game.

The GTA 6 budget leak disclosed that Rockstar Games is spending over a billion dollars to develop the game. While the budget is already massive for a video game, fans are expecting never-seen-before improvements to the visuals and overall gameplay.

4) Exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Rockstar Games is gradually shifting its focus towards the latest-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Many players anticipate that the next GTA game will only be launched for these consoles and PCs. The rumor also seems legit, as the old-gen consoles are no longer powerful as before.

The GTA 6 leaks showed that the game will introduce many modern-day elements which old-gen consoles may not handle well. It is expected to be one of the most ambitious video game projects so far, and as a result, Rockstar is prioritizing building a strong base in the newer consoles.

5) 32-player online lobby

The leaks also showed that the upcoming game would have a multiplayer version. While most multiplayer games allow over 50 player lobbies, Rockstar Games may stick to 32-player online lobbies, similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Many insiders also reported that the studio would not introduce dedicated servers as it is very costly.

Currently, the game is expected to allow up to 32 players in a lobby with a peer-to-peer connection, but Rockstar Games may change its decision. However, it will be much safer than the current multiplayer lobbies as the developer recently introduced several security measures.

