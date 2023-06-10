5 major things deduced from GTA 6 leaked footage so far

With the hype for GTA 6 intensifying every day, the community is eager to know more about the contents of the upcoming game. Although Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about the development process, data miners and insiders have provided fans with several leaks hinting at new features and possible changes.

Fans have been taking every opportunity to go through GTA 6 leaked footage and make deductions. Here are 5 major things we have learned so far.

Note: This article is speculative in nature. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 important GTA 6 leaks that have the community excited

1) Lack of dedicated online servers

Tez2's remark about dedicated online servers in the forthcoming title. (Image via Tez2)

On May 30, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a popular Rockstar Games insider, revealed that the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game may lack dedicated servers for the multiplayer mode. According to them, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, rejected the proposal a few years ago, and the studio will continue to run its online services under the current setup.

However, the decision was made for GTA Online gameplay. Given the current state of the game, especially on PC, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive may reconsider their decision in the future.

2) In-game stock market and cryptocurrency trading

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto.

On June 3, 2021, Tom Henderson (Twitter/@_Tom_Henderson_), a renowned insider, disclosed that Rockstar Games would reintroduce Grand Theft Auto 5’s Stock Market in the upcoming game. He also added that the studio is planning to introduce cryptocurrencies in GTA 6 as a standard form of payment.

Many ran with the idea and assumed Rockstar Games would allow players to earn money by playing the game. However, it has since been confirmed that the gaming studio will not include such IRL features. The rumored Stock Market and cryptocurrency trading will be restricted to the gaming world.

3) Photorealistic graphics

The September 2022 leaked videos revealed that GTA 6 gameplay would feature photorealistic graphics and other visual enhancements. Several clips from the leaks showed improved lighting, shadows, and other environmental elements. The night version of the city was also properly darkened in favor of realism.

Although the current game is quite realistic and visually appealing, many players complain that its decade-long lifespan has rendered it outdated. The PlayStation 3 game has now been ported to the PlayStation 5, but it certainly does not take full advantage of the modern console's graphics capacity.

4) Improved cop AI

On May 8, 2023, a user named GTA 6 SPAM (Twitter/@Goldenaltzay) shared a video of the upcoming game's new and improved cop AI. While Rockstar Games downgraded the police and went for level systems in Grand Theft Auto 5, the next iteration may have some serious upgrades as per the leaked footage.

The GTA 6 cop AI will be more aggressive and fight players with fresh tactics. The cops in the current game are notorious for fleeing the scene while fighting. However, cops may move towards the players to apprehend them in the upcoming game.

5) The story will take place in Miami

GTA6Videos @GTA6VlDEOS GTA 6

Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth!

#GTA6 #gta6leaks GTA 6Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth! 🔴GTA 6Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth!#GTA6 #gta6leaks https://t.co/QFKX8HV0JU

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to take place in Vice City, a recent tweet confirmed that the leaked videos showed several structures inspired by real buildings in Miami. Vice City is a reimagining of Miami, and it seems that the 3D universe city will finally be given an HD makeover in the upcoming game.

GTA 6 Vice City will feature iconic locations such as Quantum on the Bay Condominium, 1800 Club, Marina Blue Condo, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, Opera Tower, and many more. Although Rockstar Games is yet to confirm any of these claims, fans are confident.

