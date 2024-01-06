5 frustrating things in GTA Online that need to be addressed

GTA Online has been a successful venture for Rockstar Games as it has kept Grand Theft Auto 5 alive even after so many years. While the developers don't roll out updates for the latter, the online multiplayer receives content very often. However, this game still has some extremely frustrating things that the studio has not addressed properly.

While recycled missions are among the most annoying things, they are not alone on the list. Fans hate a lot of other elements that sour this title's overall gameplay experience. This article will compile five frustrating things in GTA Online that need to be fixed by the developers.

5 of the most frustrating/annoying things in GTA Online

1) NPCs driving into you

One of the most annoying things while driving around the map in GTA Online is that cars driven NPCs can randomly crash into you. It almost seems like Rockstar Games has coded them to target the player's vehicle and end their smooth ride.

With the amount of traffic one faces in the city or freeway, it is almost impossible not to get angry at these NPCs and start blasting them with your gun while forgetting all about your mission. Things get even worse when you need to haul some cargo across the map.

2) Too many CEOs/MCs in a session

Being a CEO or MC allows you to utilize your various businesses and complete missions while earning cash. However, it is common to receive a message from this game that the maximum number of CEOs/MCs allowed in a session has been met.

This is extremely frustrating when one is trying to have a good time running around the map and doing missions to progress through this game. Console players (especially PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) face this issue regularly when playing GTA Online.

3) Cops

Cops are not a threat when you are armed to the teeth and looking for trouble in this game's single-player story mode. However, they become especially annoying in online multiplayer when you're trying to complete a mission or getting hammered by another player in the lobby.

Cops are another frustrating thing that Rockstar Games has not addressed as of yet. Not only can players randomly get a wanted star in multiplayer, but the police will start hunting them down even if they were not the aggressor and were merely defending themselves against griefers. Cops being this hostile is an unnecessary feature GTA 6 shouldn't have.

4) Ridiculously accurate NPCs

NPCs being challenging in GTA Online is a good thing. However, it quickly gets frustrating when they keep eliminating you in a couple of shots, even though you were on a moving vehicle.

Things get even more frustrating when you are trying to complete a tough mission like the Doomsday Heist, and the NPC shoots you out of your helicopter while driving. Combined with a complete mission-failure scenario, overly accurate NPCs are a genuine problem for players.

5) Business Raids

MC businesses are a great way to make money after GTA Online's Chop Shop update. However, Rockstar Games has implemented an extremely annoying feature that makes these among the most hated things in this title. Players can get their businesses raided out of nowhere and get products stolen.

While paying for security reduces the chances of getting robbed, it still happens quite often, which is extremely frustrating. To make matters worse, these raids often take place during important moments when the player is unprepared or has just completed a necessary task.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will take notice of these issues and add them to the list of things that should see major changes in GTA 6.

