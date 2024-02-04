5 tips for making maximum profit from Auto Shop in GTA Online

GTA Online has several lucrative businesses that can make you millions. However, most automobile enthusiasts competing in the online multiplayer tend to open Auto Shops in the game, modify client cars, and perform heists associated with this property. While veteran players would be familiar with how to run this business,' newbies often struggle to understand it, including how to generate money off it.

This is a common issue in Grand Theft Auto Online, as some things can be slightly complicated to understand at first glance. Also, it is important for players to know how the Auto Shop works.

This article provides five tips that will help you make a lot of money from this property in the game without getting lost.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 things to do to make the most money off the Auto Shop in GTA Online

1) Get the right upgrades

The Auto Shop is one of the most profitable ways of making money in GTA Online, and it comes with several upgrades that cost additional cash. However, they're not all necessary, with some being only purely aesthetical. If you're just starting off, we recommend avoiding the Style, Tint, and Emblem upgrades.

You can also hire one staff if you feel like it. While they won't exactly affect the amount of money you make, they do help out with certain chores in the Auto Shop. Then, purchase the Personal Quarters and the Car Lift. The latter will add another one to your shop, doubling the money you can make.

You can also purchase the LS Car Meet Membership, which costs $50,000. However, you only need to pay this once, and it will unlock some sweet deals.

2) Use your staff to deliver the vehicles

After customizing the client's car, you can either drive it to the drop-off location yourself or ask your staff to do it. While getting behind the wheel will need you to drive it all the way, asking your staff to do so will take 15 minutes to complete.

It is worth noting that if the car gets damaged while being delivered, you will get paid less. While staff deliverers were fairly bad before, Rockstar Games seems to have fixed them to an extent. Thus, it is better to ask them to carry out the task while you use that time doing other productive things.

3) Complete the Auto Shop Contracts

The Auto Shop Contracts are among the best missions to grind for money in GTA Online. They are fun and don't take up too much time to complete. You will spend between 20 to 30 minutes per mission, and the pay is also not too bad.

Since Auto Shop Contracts don't have a cooldown period, you can keep grinding them for money or complete them while waiting for the Cayo Perico heist to become available again. We recommend completing a couple of them regularly to maintain a steady flow of income in GTA Online.

4) Look out for the Exotic Export cars

While the recent Auto Shop bug in GTA Online scared the community, Rockstar Games seems to have fixed it. Now that you are back at the property, we recommend checking out the blackboard on the first floor and looking at the list of cars that you can deliver as part of the Exotic Exports task.

These vehicles can be found in the open world during free roam and need to be delivered to the marked location. Unlike the client delivery, you don't have to worry about keeping them in perfect condition. Since the mission doesn't take too long, we recommend completing it to get the most out of your business.

5) Follow the client's instructions

There are tons of cars in GTA Online that offer numerous customization options. However, clients will give you certain instructions on how they want their vehicles to look. While you can make additional modifications, we recommend including only the things that the customer asked you to.

Failing to follow their instructions so will result in a loss of income. Moreover, as mentioned, purchase the second car lift in your Auto Shop in GTA Online and double your income by working on two vehicles and having them delivered.

