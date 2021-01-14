Manchez Scout in GTA Online: All information on the latest dirt-bike in the game

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC for GTA Online was being built up as the greatest update to the game and it seems like Rockstar wasn't playing around.

The DLC has drip-feed style content drops, with newer elements becoming available in the game in the weeks to follow. This helps maintain the player's attention for longer in GTA Online as new stuff becomes available little by little.

The Manchez Scout is the latest vehicle to make its way onto GTA Online, and players are undoubtedly familiar with this off-road vehicle from the Cayo Perico heist. Most players are now familiar with popping wheelies and crashing right into a bush apparently made of steel.

The bike was prominently featured in the Cayo Perico heist and will now be available in the game for purchase.

Manchez Scout in GTA Online: The latest dirt-bike in the game

"Winner of this year's San Andreas Free Enterprise Awards, the Manchez Scout is the kind of innovation that's only possible when you convince the military-industrial complex that the phrase "weapons-grade dirt bike" is a defense contract waiting to happen."

―Warstock Cache & Carry description

As is expected off of a military-grade dirt-bike, the Manchez Scout is extremely nimble off-road and the best choice when players are looking to go off the beaten path in GTA Online.

The Manchez Scout design takes a lot of inspiration from the real-life designs of the Armstrong MT500.

Not only does it have excellent handling, but its acceleration is also quite decent. Players who undertook the Cayo Perico heist will be acutely aware of the bike's many positives, such as how easy it is to pop wheelies even on dirt tracks on a Scout.

The Manchez Scout is priced at $225,000, and is available in Warstock Cache and Carry. GTA Online continues to excite new and older player.