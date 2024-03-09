GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist: Everything you need to know

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist is the latest heist to be added to the game as part of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid DLC. It includes a series of setup missions culminating in a heist finale, and this entire mini-heist is played out as Contact Missions. You get contacted by Vincent to pull off a daring heist against a new cartel that operates out of a Cluckin Bell factory.

In the process, you'll unlock new cars, get monetary rewards, and more. Read on to know everything about the GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist, including the missions and payout.

All necessary details about GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist

Rockstar launched The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update for Grand Theft Auto Online on March 7, 2024. So, simply by logging in to the game, you will unlock the GTA Online Clucking Bell Farm Raid heist. Vincent will call your character when you're outside in the game world, and you'll be notified of the new cars available for purchase.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist has one introductory mission, four Setup missions, and one heist finale. These have been listed below, along with a brief description of what they entail:

Introductory - Slush Fund: You'll collect cash from various money laundering businesses throughout the city to fund the heist.

You'll collect cash from various money laundering businesses throughout the city to fund the heist. Setup - Breaking and Entering: In this mission, you get to steal and drive a Freight Train from the Cluckin Bell Cartel, but only after grabbing a hacking device and gathering some intel about the cartel.

In this mission, you get to steal and drive a Freight Train from the Cluckin Bell Cartel, but only after grabbing a hacking device and gathering some intel about the cartel. Setup - Concealed Weapons: This involves choosing the weapon and gear you want for the heist. There are three different gangs you can hit up for stealing the gear.

This involves choosing the weapon and gear you want for the heist. There are three different gangs you can hit up for stealing the gear. Setup - Hit and Run: This mission is almost identical to the previous one and features the same three gangs, but you'll need to steal a getaway vehicle this time.

This mission is almost identical to the previous one and features the same three gangs, but you'll need to steal a getaway vehicle this time. Setup - Disorganized Crime: You'll be gathering intel on the location of the Cluckin Bell Farm, and you get to choose between two options: Silent and Aggressive. Both approaches involve sabotaging trucks and dealing with witnesses.

You'll be gathering intel on the location of the Cluckin Bell Farm, and you get to choose between two options: Silent and Aggressive. Both approaches involve sabotaging trucks and dealing with witnesses. Finale - Scene of the Crime: This is the heist itself, where you raid the Cluckin Bell factory, steal the narcotics, and escape.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist is considerably easier than others, and it can be completed in a relatively short time. However, once completed, there's a one-hour cooldown before you can start over.

Completing Scene of the Crime (Finale) as a leader will grant you $500,000, while any associates will earn $50,000. If you're finishing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell heist as a leader for the first time, you'll get a $250,000 bonus. The same applies when you're doing it as an associate for the first time.

You will also unlock the new purchasable cop car, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, at Warstock Cache & Carry for $5,420,000 after completing Slush Fund as a leader. On completing Scene of the Crime as a leader, the Trade Price of $4,065,000 will be unlocked.

