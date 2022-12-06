When can GTA Online players expect their new vehicle from Heists Challenge?

GTA Online players must stay tuned for their brand-new vehicle, which should be "coming soon." This year's Heists Challenge was a massive success. It ran from November 22-30.

According to Rockstar's official Twitter account, GTA Online players have stolen over $4,000,000,000,000, which is double the initial target range of $2,000,000,000,000.

Rockstar is celebrating these efforts by giving away a free vehicle. However, nothing else is known about it at the moment. GTA Online players are mostly focused on the upcoming update, so it's easy to forget about it. With that said, they will likely collect their prize by then.

GTA Online players might receive their free car in the next few weeks

Rockstar is likely waiting for the next big update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!



As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details. Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.

Rockstar is particularly vague about what players can expect from their free new vehicle. They don't specify the make or model in GTA Online. All they say is that players need to "stay tuned for more details." This means that it will be released within a future weekly event.

With that in mind, the company has been very tight-lipped about the upcoming winter update, which rumors suggest is only a few weeks away. There is no better time for Rockstar to make the announcement. Here are two possibilities that need to be considered:

Rockstar gives away the free car a week before the update

Rockstar gives away the free car in the first week of the update

The previous scenario makes sense if Rockstar doesn't want the vehicle overshadowed by the winter update. In the case of the latter scenario, perhaps the free car will be completely brand new. Remember, they aren't going to spoil upcoming vehicles right before the DLC content is announced.

Of course, this is merely speculation at this point and time. However, it would make sense for GTA Online players to collect their prizes in the next few weeks. It's easy to lose track of time when the game is regularly updated, but players aren't going to forget what's owed to them.

Rockstar has done something like this before

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/23e83bc Pick up the free Dinka Veto Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this weekend only, a special award for the community that is part of The Cayo Perico Heist. Pick up the free Dinka Veto Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this weekend only, a special award for the community that is part of The Cayo Perico Heist. rsg.ms/23e83bc https://t.co/9X5mJHz18W

GTA Online has done special events like this in the past. In December 2020, Rockstar commemorated the Cayo Perico Heist by giving away a free Dinka Veto Classic. The race kart is normally worth $895,000 otherwise.

Understandably, some might be disappointed if they get another racing car. It's a good idea to maintain expectations, just in case. Rockstar will likely give away an expensive vehicle, so players will save money in that regard.

GTA Online fans will likely have to pick up their new vehicle from a website. Returning to the previous example, players had to visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get their hands on the Dinka Veto Classic.

Be on the lookout after December 13

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



Rockstar did the same thing in July with the summer update.



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames To clear up any confusion, we expect the next GTA Online DLC to release on December 13 because of this GTA+ event’s odd end date.Rockstar did the same thing in July with the summer update. To clear up any confusion, we expect the next GTA Online DLC to release on December 13 because of this GTA+ event’s odd end date. Rockstar did the same thing in July with the summer update.#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/pR3LlNag93

Many players are marking their calendar dates for December 13. This is when GTA+ rewards expire for the month of November. It does seem rather strange that it's continued halfway into December.

For this reason, many believe the winter DLC announcement will drop around this particular time frame. Players will hopefully get their free new vehicle before or after this event. Whether or not they will be happy with it depends on their taste.

