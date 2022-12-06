When can GTA Online players expect their new vehicle from Heists Challenge?

GTA Online players must stay tuned for their brand-new vehicle, which should be "coming soon." This year's Heists Challenge was a massive success. It ran from November 22-30.
According to Rockstar's official Twitter account, GTA Online players have stolen over $4,000,000,000,000, which is double the initial target range of $2,000,000,000,000.
Rockstar is celebrating these efforts by giving away a free vehicle. However, nothing else is known about it at the moment. GTA Online players are mostly focused on the upcoming update, so it's easy to forget about it. With that said, they will likely collect their prize by then.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
GTA Online players might receive their free car in the next few weeks
Rockstar is likely waiting for the next big update
Rockstar is particularly vague about what players can expect from their free new vehicle. They don't specify the make or model in GTA Online. All they say is that players need to "stay tuned for more details." This means that it will be released within a future weekly event.
With that in mind, the company has been very tight-lipped about the upcoming winter update, which rumors suggest is only a few weeks away. There is no better time for Rockstar to make the announcement. Here are two possibilities that need to be considered:
- Rockstar gives away the free car a week before the update
- Rockstar gives away the free car in the first week of the update
The previous scenario makes sense if Rockstar doesn't want the vehicle overshadowed by the winter update. In the case of the latter scenario, perhaps the free car will be completely brand new. Remember, they aren't going to spoil upcoming vehicles right before the DLC content is announced.
Of course, this is merely speculation at this point and time. However, it would make sense for GTA Online players to collect their prizes in the next few weeks. It's easy to lose track of time when the game is regularly updated, but players aren't going to forget what's owed to them.
Rockstar has done something like this before
GTA Online has done special events like this in the past. In December 2020, Rockstar commemorated the Cayo Perico Heist by giving away a free Dinka Veto Classic. The race kart is normally worth $895,000 otherwise.
Understandably, some might be disappointed if they get another racing car. It's a good idea to maintain expectations, just in case. Rockstar will likely give away an expensive vehicle, so players will save money in that regard.
GTA Online fans will likely have to pick up their new vehicle from a website. Returning to the previous example, players had to visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos to get their hands on the Dinka Veto Classic.
Be on the lookout after December 13
Many players are marking their calendar dates for December 13. This is when GTA+ rewards expire for the month of November. It does seem rather strange that it's continued halfway into December.
For this reason, many believe the winter DLC announcement will drop around this particular time frame. Players will hopefully get their free new vehicle before or after this event. Whether or not they will be happy with it depends on their taste.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki