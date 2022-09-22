GTA Online event week for September 22 adds two Dinka cars

GTA Online players have something new to look forward to this week as Rockstar has finally added new drip-feed cars from The Criminal Enterprises DLC. After two weeks of no new content, the Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Dinka Postlude have finally made it to the game.

To go along with this, there are bonuses on all tuner activities, with 2x bonuses on Tuner Contracts. Here's everything that GTA Online players will be getting in the latest event week.

GTA Online weekly update details for September 22 - 28, 2022

New content

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Kanjo SJ ($1,370,000 - $1,027,500)

- Postlude ($1,310,000 - $982,500)



Service Carbine available for purchase



3x Rep on Tuner Activities



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Land Grab Adv

- Auto Shop Deliveries

- Tuner Contracts

- ULP Missions

- Rockstar Deathmatches

- Time Trial

New vehicle released

Dinka Kanjo SJ - $1,370,000

New purchasable weapon

Service Carbine

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Enus Jubilee

Grotti Itali RSX

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Annis Euros

Imponte Phoenix

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Declasse Vamos

Karin Previon

Podium Vehicle

Coil Cyclone (resale value of $1,134,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid Flash GT (Top 3 in a Pursuit Series race for 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Pfister Astron Custom

New Test Track Vehicles

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid GB200

Time Trials

Time Trial - Observatory (Vinewood Hills)

HSW Time Trial - Cypress Flats

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site I (Little Seoul)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Flash GT

Luxury Showcase - Jubilee, Itali RSX

Simeon Showcase - Euros, Phoenix, Gauntlet Classic, Vamos, Previon



Free LS Car Meet Membership

3x Reputation on the following:

Tuner Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Land Grab Adversary Mode

Auto Shop Deliveries

Tuner Contracts

ULP Missions

Rockstar Deathmatches

Time Trial

Discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2



40% Off Agency Armory



50% Off

- Z190 ($450,000)



40% Off

- Manana Custom ($555,000)

- Clique ($545,400)

- Euros ($1,080,000 - $810,000)

- Futo GTX ($954,000 - $715,500)

100% off on the following:

Los Santos Car Meet Membership

50% off on the following:

Karin 190z ($450,000)

40% off on the following:

Albany Manana Custom ($555,000)

Vapid Clique ($545,400)

Annis Euros ($810,000 - $1,080,000)

Karin Futo GTX ($715,500 - $954,000)

Dinka RT3000 ($771,750 - $1,029,000)

Vapid GB200 ($564,000)

Karin Sultan RS Classic ($805,050 - $1,073,400)

Auto Shops (+Renovations)

Agency Armory

30% off on the following:

Grotti Itali RSX ($1,819,125 - $2,425,500)

Obey Tailgater S ($784,875 - $1,046,500)

Two new cars, DLC weapon finally available for purchase

Two new Tuners have been added to GTA Online this week, and car fans are sure to be excited to learn about this. However, they were expected to arrive much earlier, which might have made some fans unhappy. There's a 3x Reputation bonus for all Tuner activities, and players can grab an LSCM membership for free if they haven't bought it already.

The Service Carbine, which could previously only be obtained by searching for its components around the map, can now be purchased normally. The Podium and Prize Ride cars this week aren't that interesting, but they're definitely worth checking out.

