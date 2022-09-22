GTA Online event week for September 22 adds two Dinka cars

GTA Online players have something new to look forward to this week as Rockstar has finally added new drip-feed cars from The Criminal Enterprises DLC. After two weeks of no new content, the Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Dinka Postlude have finally made it to the game.
To go along with this, there are bonuses on all tuner activities, with 2x bonuses on Tuner Contracts. Here's everything that GTA Online players will be getting in the latest event week.
GTA Online weekly update details for September 22 - 28, 2022
New content
New vehicle released
- Dinka Kanjo SJ - $1,370,000
New purchasable weapon
- Service Carbine
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Enus Jubilee
- Grotti Itali RSX
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Annis Euros
- Imponte Phoenix
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Declasse Vamos
- Karin Previon
Podium Vehicle
- Coil Cyclone (resale value of $1,134,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid Flash GT (Top 3 in a Pursuit Series race for 3 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Pfister Astron Custom
New Test Track Vehicles
- Karin Futo GTX
- Obey Tailgater S
- Vapid GB200
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Observatory (Vinewood Hills)
- HSW Time Trial - Cypress Flats
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site I (Little Seoul)
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
3x Reputation on the following:
- Tuner Activities
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Land Grab Adversary Mode
- Auto Shop Deliveries
- Tuner Contracts
- ULP Missions
- Rockstar Deathmatches
- Time Trial
Discounts
100% off on the following:
- Los Santos Car Meet Membership
50% off on the following:
- Karin 190z ($450,000)
40% off on the following:
- Albany Manana Custom ($555,000)
- Vapid Clique ($545,400)
- Annis Euros ($810,000 - $1,080,000)
- Karin Futo GTX ($715,500 - $954,000)
- Dinka RT3000 ($771,750 - $1,029,000)
- Vapid GB200 ($564,000)
- Karin Sultan RS Classic ($805,050 - $1,073,400)
- Auto Shops (+Renovations)
- Agency Armory
30% off on the following:
- Grotti Itali RSX ($1,819,125 - $2,425,500)
- Obey Tailgater S ($784,875 - $1,046,500)
Two new cars, DLC weapon finally available for purchase
Two new Tuners have been added to GTA Online this week, and car fans are sure to be excited to learn about this. However, they were expected to arrive much earlier, which might have made some fans unhappy. There's a 3x Reputation bonus for all Tuner activities, and players can grab an LSCM membership for free if they haven't bought it already.
The Service Carbine, which could previously only be obtained by searching for its components around the map, can now be purchased normally. The Podium and Prize Ride cars this week aren't that interesting, but they're definitely worth checking out.
