10 best games like GTA 5 for PlayStation 5

GTA 5 has created quite the fanbase for itself, including gamers who have been a part of Rockstar Games' journey since the beginning. It also has players who just started playing. The fanbase spans all platforms, whether PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Fans have been waiting to play GTA 6, but there is still time for that to happen. Finding similar titles is relatively easy on PC, but consoles do not offer many choices.

Alternatives to GTA 5 for PS5

10) Red Dead Redemption 2

This game has to make every positive list for gaming, as it is a magnificent work of digital art. Arthur and John's story renders quite beautifully on the PS5.

Sony had earlier confirmed that all PS4 games would run on the PS5 via backward compatibility. Rockstar recently released a next-gen version for GTA 5, so an RDR 2 upgrade might not be a bad idea.

9) Watch Dogs Legion

Thanks to the first two games, the Watch Dogs franchise has slowly but surely risen in popularity. In Legion, gamers get to explore and hack away in London.

The city has been beautifully designed to look like a near-future version with self-driving cars and drones flying about. The title is well-known for the freedom it offers users.

Its replayability is also incredible, as a single mission can be done in numerous ways. Players can also recruit NPCs to their Dedsec group.

8) CyberPunk 2077

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) had quite a turbulent beginning with this game's launch. Its legendarily positive hype blew up at launch, but sales figures kept rising.

The game sees the protagonist navigate through the ranks of Night City. It features tons of digital real estate to explore and loads of customization.

7) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

At first glance, gamers will not put Valhalla and GTA 5 on the same boat. But diving deeper reveals many similarities.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5 has heists, and Valhalla has raids. The latter also offers choices based on whether or not to kill certain NPCs, like in Niko's Story.

6) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 did take some time to arrive, and it came in style. The massive open world is gorgeous, and Yara looks fabulous, while it is one of the largest maps in an open-world title.

Far Cry 6 has also garnered much praise from critics, becoming one of the highest-selling games of 2021. The Far Cry 3 mechanic is still present but with loads of tweaks and improvements.

5) Yakuza

The Yakuza series is often called a GTA rip-off, but it offers so much more. Side activities occupy most of these games, as users can engage in activities like karaoke.

The combat system of the Yakuza titles is also something that has been praised to no end. The game puts players on a quest to punish wrong-doers.

It doesn't allow them to go on a mad rampage and paint the town red. Taking their time with this title and trying out everything is the best way to move forward.

4) Saints Row

If there's any game that has been called a GTA clone the most, it has to be this. From a rough point of view, yes, it resembles the Rockstar series a lot.

But once players dive in, they realize how it does things subtly differently. With GTA 5, Rockstar went for humor, while Saint's Row is the pinnacle of things that are funny and outlandish.

3) Just Cause 4

Square Enix has been at it with the Just Cause franchise for years. With JC4, they broke their own boundaries, as it features the most extensive map the franchise has ever seen.

It is equally deadly as the title pushes gamers to think outside the box and develop innovative ways to beat the Black Hand. The game is quite beautiful as well.

2) Hitman 3

Hitman may seem like the odd one out on this list, but gamers who have played it know why it is like the GTA titles. It may not let them race around in cars and kill pedestrians, but it surely gives players immense freedom.

This liberty is in the form of choices made during the missions. Users can replay a mission ten times and still figure out a new way the eleventh time around.

1) Lego City Undercover

This entry may be another surprise as this is the last franchise gamers would think of when talking about GTA. But Lego City Undercover does things exactly like Grand Theft Auto, minus the vulgarity, blood, drugs, s*x, etc.

The game features tons of content with its storyline and side missions. It also has excellent pop culture references and is based on cops and crooks.

Note: The points reflect the opinions and views of the writer. The games are in no particular order.

Edited by Ravi Iyer