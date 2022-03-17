GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The upgraded and exclusive version comes with loads of new features and improvements. There are a bunch of visual upgrades, QOL upgrades, and new cars.

Grand Theft Auto Online is all about earning the most money and managing illicit businesses. Heists are a great way to earn money in the game, and there are many to choose from. This article talks about the top 5 heists new players can do on the PS5.

5 best GTA Online heists for PS5

5) Humane Labs Raid

The Humane Labs Raid is the third heist in GTA Online. It comes in just after the Prison Break. It can be done with four players. The heist is given to the players by Agent 14.

He tasks the crew to get into a secretive facility (Humane Labs) and get data out of there. Two players sneak in and get the data while the other two stay out and fend off attackers. The potential take for this heist on hard mode is $675,000.

4) The Pacific Standard job

This is the fifth and final heist in GTA Online (before DLCs). It is unlocked after completing the Series A Funding heist for Trevor Phillips Industries. This heist also requires four players.

The Pacific Standard job is handed over by Lester Crest. This is a full-on modern Hollywood bank robbery. The potential take on hard mode is $1,250,000.

3) Doomsday Heist

This is the first DLC heist that was added to GTA Online. The Doomsday Heist is a three-act heist, and there are setup costs for each act. There is also a pre-requisite as players need to own a Facility to start this heist.

Just two players can complete all setups and even the finale. This means each player gets a bigger cut of the payout. This heist's total potential take (all three acts) is $3.5 million on hard mode.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist brought in all-new heist mechanics into GTA Online. It introduced various approaches to carry out the finale. This heist is also given to the players by Lester Crest.

Lester teams up with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most brutally secure building in Los Santos, The Diamond Casino. This can also be done with just two players like the Doomsday Heist.

There are mandatory setup missions and optional ones too. Optional setups make the finale easier. The leader must own an Arcade to initiate the heist. The three approaches to this heist are Big Con, Silent and Sneaky, and Aggressive.

The maximum potential take for the Casino heist on hard mode is $3.6 million (diamonds in the vault).

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Cayo Perico is the latest addition to the heist list in GTA Online. This heist is pretty unique as well. Firstly, it happens on a separate island, and secondly because it can be undertaken as a solo op.

This heist is handed to the players by Miguel Madrazo, Martin Madrazo's son. Players must own a Kosatka Submarine to start this heist.

Mini Madrazo tasks the player to infiltrate Juan Strickler's (drug lord) compound on his private island (Cayo Perico) and steal some important documents that belong to him. The first run of this heist will always have the documents in the safe.

The loot in the vault will vary from the second run onwards. The highest potential take for this heist on hard mode is $4,570,600 (optional objectives added).

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha