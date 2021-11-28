5 Cayo Perico Heist tips to help beginners in GTA Online

Beginners often need tips to help with the most rudimentary aspects of The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best moneymakers in all of GTA Online. Thus, many beginners dream of grinding the heist nonstop to buy everything they want in the game. Unfortunately, some of them don't know where to start.

Many of these tips will be a no-brainer for anybody who has grinded The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. They're primarily for new players who are unfamiliar with how the heist works.

Five Cayo Perico Heist tips for GTA Online beginners

5) Buy a Kosatka to start The Cayo Perico Heist

Pavel will assist players in The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players must own a Kosatka to do The Cayo Perico Heist. Beginners have to visit Madrazo at The Music Locker, but that won't take much time in the grand scheme of things.

The Kosatka costs $2,200,000 at its minimum price. Considering plenty of players prefer to use The Cayo Perico Heist as their premier grinding option, it's worth it. GTA Online gamers will easily make that money back, and beginners will get used to the heist in time.

It's also used in arguably the easiest approach, so keep that in mind. The Kosatka is available through Warstock Cache & Carry.

4) It doesn't have to be done solo

Teamwork is still valuable (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fact that players can do The Cayo Perico Heist solo is a great boon in its own right. However, it doesn't mean that players have to limit themselves to only doing it by themselves. If they're a beginner and struggle to do it solo, they should find a buddy to help them out.

Some players learn best through observational learning. Regardless of whether it's a random or a friend, there is always something that a player can learn from in these sessions.

3) Prioritize stealth

Although stealth isn't as fun as taking a more aggressive approach, for some players, it's still a viable option. It's especially great for players on their first few playthroughs, as it's the safer option.

Plus, GTA Online players could skip some unnecessary parts of The Cayo Perico Heist. For example, one doesn't need to do the prep mission involving explosives if they do the blow torch prep instead.

It's great for beginners who prefer to do it solo, but they should take it slow if they're unfamiliar with the island's layout.

2) Remember to stockpile armor and snacks beforehand

One helpful feature that separates GTA Online from previous titles in the series is the ability to eat snacks anywhere. They heal the player's health on the go, and their cheapness (free in some areas) makes them a terrific investment.

Remember, a player that dies during the Cayo Perico Heist isn't going to earn much money. Make sure to get a full inventory of all the snacks in GTA Online to have as much leeway as possible when attempting The Cayo Perico Heist.

1) Understand the layout of The Cayo Perico Heist

A good map that lays the important details of this heist (Image via u/FeeneyMemey)

While there is a small degree of randomization for The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, several players have already figured out everything to a tee. Beginners should save infographics (like the above one) and keep them nearby, if they're currently struggling with the heist.

This example is an infographic while scoping out during the Intel stages of The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. Skilled players will memorize everything in time, so beginners only have to resort to these types of infographics for the first few heist attempts.

