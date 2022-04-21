5 reasons why GTA 5 characters might be brought back in GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto series has always relied on a slew of unique characters. Until GTA 6 drastically alters the series, players can expect the upcoming installment to have a slew of new playable characters, villains, and generally quirky and morally questionable characters.

But it could be possible that, for the new game, Rockstar might bring back iconic GTA 5 characters. If the studio stays true to the series' unexpectedly extensive shared universe of criminals, there are a number of characters from GTA 5 like Trevor, Michael, and Franklin that can make a return to the sequel.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Exploring reasons why GTA 6 might have characters from the previous installment

1) They are fan favorites

Characters from GTA 5 are still fresh in the minds of fans and everyone still keeps talking about them. They even have their own fan base who really want to see them in the new game. Especially Trevor, who has his own cult following of fans who want to see him specifically in the next game.

Casual Epik™ @CasualEpik Man I hope Trevor is in GTA 6 Man I hope Trevor is in GTA 6 https://t.co/OSU1orPXAq

Almost everyone in the Grand Theft Auto community has been begging for Trevor Philips to return in the next game. Because of his massive fan base, he'll almost certainly get his chance. Rockstar can go anywhere with this character in terms of plot possibilities. When it comes to Trevor, there is no such thing as going too far.

2) There is a lot of story potential left with the characters

It is safe to say that a lot can be done with the main characters and even with some of the supporting characters. The plot of the previous game ended with an open ending (if the player chooses ending 'C') and it is possible that the writers deliberately did that so that they can easily use the characters in future installments.

With this, all three characters are free to go in their own direction, so it would not be surprising to see them in the next game without any major problems. A recent GTA: Online update called The Contract also confirmed that one of the endings of the game is canonical.

3) They could be part of a shared universe

There has been a long suspected theory that all the games created by Rockstar are in the same universe, and there has been a lot of evidence and clues regarding that, which fans have constantly looked out for.

Matthew Taylorson @Dogtor_Whoo @SWEGTA wouldn't it have been fantastic if Michael's son was Jimmy, dependant on the GTA location but his moms now gone off with another man & this is the guy & Jimmy from Bully now has him as a dad, he could then be introduced into GTA down the line, also shared universe. @SWEGTA wouldn't it have been fantastic if Michael's son was Jimmy, dependant on the GTA location but his moms now gone off with another man & this is the guy & Jimmy from Bully now has him as a dad, he could then be introduced into GTA down the line, also shared universe.

Hence, the possibility that GTA 6 will have all the characters from the previous Grand Theft Auto games is very high. This also means that characters from GTA 5 will also be included. They can have cameos or be supporting characters or even feature as the main protagonist.

4) It is a critically-acclaimed game

There's a lot to say about why GTA 5 has remained popular over time, but any debate must begin with the reality that it's a fantastic game. It has gained worldwide appreciation from fans and critics for nearly eight years, surpassing even absurd levels of excitement.

Thus, it would really affect how critics view if these characters reprise their role in the next installment. Not only this, but if any of the characters have a major role in Grand Theft Auto 6, this would officially make the game a sequel.

Which would really help in continuing this critically-acclaimed story, and characters might get a chance to make it even better this time, taking into account the criticism Rockstar got from the previous game.

5) The Contract DLC proves that their stories can still continue

The Contract DLC is one of the most important DLCs in GTA Online, where missions were made to look like previous DLCs. In addition to the new vehicles and objectives, there is a plethora of new content.

In that new content, fans were treated with the reintroduction of Franklin and Lamar where they witnessed what happened after the end of the main storyline. This was a clear indication that Rocksta is not done with these characters. A lot more can be done with them and the best place they can take it from here is to introduce them in some way in Grand Theft Auto 6.

