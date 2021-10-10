5 most entertaining characters from GTA 5's story mode

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the gaming industry. Some of the characters in the game have unique personalities and are the reason the game is as famous as it is today.

Rockstar Games has worked hard on character development for GTA 5 and the players have a lot of interesting personalities they can interact with. While there are many characters in the story mode of GTA 5, there are a few that really stand out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

5 most entertaining characters from the story mode in GTA 5

5) Lazlow Jones

Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones is an American talk show host in GTA 5 who in real life was involved in writing and producing GTA games. The fictional rendition of Lazlow is that of a radio host with a media career of more than 30 years. His character comes across as an insecure, vain, pathetic, ill-mannered, whiny, creepy, and perverted weakling; qualities that are played for laughs in the games.

4) Wade Hebert

In GTA 5 Wade Hebert appears as a sidekick of sorts to Trevor Phillips. Wade is a friend of Trevor and Ron Jakowski and is the cousin of the side character Floyd. He has a contrasting personality with a hardcore look on the outside but a soft and stupid demeanor on the inside. His dialogues often makes players crack up as most of the things he says are plain funny and stupid. He is also extremely immature and thinks like a child.

3) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is a character in the GTA series who appears as a central character and deuteragonist to Franklin Clinton in GTA 5. Lamar is considered the "best friend" of protagonist Franklin and is often described as 'Loco'. Franklin describes Lamar as a gang-banger who is always "slingin' dope" and "throwing up gang signs." Lamar is mainly known for his signature line about Franklin's haircut at the beginning of the game.

2) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a character in the GTA series who appears as a central character in GTA 5 and GTA Online. He suffers from a wasting disease which has gradually worn down his motor skills during his life and left him wheelchair-bound, though he is able to walk short distances with the use of a cane. Although Lester is in pretty bad shape, his witty and sometimes lame comments make the game quite interesting.

1) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips is one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. He has an explosive personality with rage issues which is why he often gets violent. Trevor is a career criminal whose main occupation is drug dealing and weapons smuggling in Blaine County. He is extremely reckless and aggressive but he is also very loyal and respects people who are close to him. Trevor's borderline split personality is what makes him one of the most entertaining characters in the game as it is almost impossible to predict what he will do next.

