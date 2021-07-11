5 times GTA 4 players had to think carefully about their choices

For the first time in the series, GTA 4 allows players to make decisions that can determine who lives and who dies.

What makes GTA 4 distinct from the rest of the games is it makes players think about their actions. By his own doing, Niko Bellic is caught in an endless cycle of violence - that's his only useful skill. However, there are times he can regret what he does. It's all up to GTA 4 players.

With the introduction of player choices, Niko Bellic will be given two types of decisions. He can either spare or kill somebody, or he has to choose between two different targets to eliminate.

GTA 4 players have to weigh the pros and cons of each choice they make throughout the game.

Five morality choices GTA 4 players had to consider

#5 - The Holland Play

Most GTA 4 players don't have any difficulties with their decision here. Niko must either kill Playboy X or Dwayne Forge. However, killing Dwayne puts the player at a disadvantage. They will lose the ability to hang out with Dwayne and gain the ability to call for backup.

Should Niko follow Playboy's orders, he will feel sorry for Dwayne as he puts him out of his misery. It's one of the sadder moments in GTA 4 (which says a lot - it's GTA 4).

Playboy then rewards the player $25,000, which is useful if they are strapped for cash. However, they lose out on other features.

Killing Playboy allows Dwayne to hand over the lease to his luxorious penthouse. Players now have extra parking spaces for their vehicles, along with new clothing items and internet usage downstairs.

#4 - Sparing minor characters

There are several moments in GTA 4 where the player can either spare a life or kill somebody. With the new random character feature, they can reappear again if Niko lets them live beforehand.

Sometimes the character will be grateful to Niko, such as Ivan Bytchkov and Cherise Glover. However, there are times where a character will seek revenge after feeling humiliated. This is what happens with Clarence Little, whom Niko is forced to kill in a random encounter.

#3 - Blood Brothers

Most of the McReary family are completely dysfunctional criminals. Ironically, Francis is the worst of the bunch and despite his role as deputy police commissioner, he is corrupt to the very core.

He barely gets along with his drug addict brother Derrick, who is considerably kinder by comparison.

In a mission reminiscient of Cain and Abel, GTA 4 players must choose between killing Francis or Derrick. While there is no monetary value in taking out Francis, it does increase friendship with Packie. Players might also enjoy wiping that smug look off his face once and for all.

Killing Derrick, on the other hand, gives players $10,000. They can also force Francis to double the amount if they call him right before the hit.

Players now have the ability to remove three-star wanted levels before the end of the game. However, Packie was devastated at the news.

#2 - That Special Someone

Niko finally has the chance to confront his old war comrade Darko Brevic. Having betrayed the entire unit for a measly sum of money, Darko has been on the run ever since. Niko spent years trying to track him down, only to rely on a government agency to bring Darko to Liberty City.

GTA 4 players have a choice - kill or spare Darko. If Niko decides to kill him, Darko will be shot 12 times (one bullet for each fallen comrade he betrayed). However, Niko will feel empty inside and wants to be left alone.

Revenge wasn't as satisfying as he thought it was going to be.

Niko can give Darko the cruel mercy of sparing his life. He figures Darko is already punished enough - he is a drug addict with no future prospects. Roman will praise Niko for his restraint and resolve to make amends.

#1 - One Last Thing

By the end of the game, GTA players have one final decision to make. They must either take a deal with Dimitri Rascalov or finally take revenge on him. Roman Bellic advises the former, while Kate McReary suggests the latter.

Ironically, they want Niko to make the choice that will get them killed.

Dealing with Dimitri will result in the death of Roman at his own wedding. This means players will be unable to call his free taxi services. They also lost access to friendship activities with him.

Kate dumps Niko afterward, as he compromised his moral guidelines to take a shady deal.

Killing Dimitri would have Kate die in a botched assassination plot instead so players can no longer go on dates with her. At the very least, Roman is still alive and well - players can rely on his taxi services.

Both GTA 4 endings are tragic, even if Niko finally wipes out his remaining enemies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

