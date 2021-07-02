5 times GTA players were given the obvious choice to make

Whenever a GTA player needs to make a decision, there is usually a clear one to make between two options.

Both GTA 4 and 5 give the player choices to make. Most of them regard the fate of characters, while a few deal with monetary value. GTA players who don't mind looking up guides will notice something interesting.

There are a few decisions that have a skewed result that favors one over the other.

Most players will make the obvious decision because it's the most satisfying. Even if the decisions are one-sided, GTA players can reap the rewards of their hard work. It's often satisfying enough that players won't complain about the lack of complexity.

GTA is meant to be fun, after all.

5 obvious choices GTA players made in a mission

#5 - Killing Playboy X instead of Dwayne

The Holland Play is the poster child for clear decisions to make. GTA 4 players must choose between killing Playboy X or Dwayne Forge. Each of them give completely different rewards for Niko's troubles.

However, it's clear as crystal which one the player should take out.

While one would expect a rich businessman to yield better results, it turns out the dirt-poor Dwayne is more generous. The ungrateful Playboy X only rewards the player $25,000 (which isn't difficult to find) and cuts off communication.

Niko will also regret this decision immediately afterward.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Forge gives the player an entire penthouse, a new set of clothes, and the chance to hang out. With a high enough like percentage, GTA players can call for extra backup.

There is also a sense of satisfaction in giving the sympathetic Dwayne a better life.

#4 - Stealing money from the Epsilon Cult

The Epsilon missions in GTA 5 are one of the most hated aspects of the entire game. Not only are these objectives a complete waste of time, they are also not enjoyable to experience.

There is no fun in running around a desert, only for a coyote to shred apart the GTA player.

Unknowing the Truth is the climactic end of these frustrating missions. Michael is required to transport funds to Cris Formage, who is looking to escape to the Cayman Islands.

GTA players have the choice of either accepting a special gift or taking the money for themselves.

The special gift is a rusty tractor, which is practically worthless. If Michael decides to eliminate the security detail, however, he can steal over two million dollars. There are exploits with character transitions where the GTA player can take both the tractor and the money.

#3 - Delivering justice to Peter Dreyfuss

A dark parody of Roman Polanski, this cruel director is one of the most despicable GTA characters. He rapes and tortures a poor Vinewood starlet to satisfy his sick fantasies.

Under the delusions of performing art, he believes his act was justified. Vigilante justice is the only way to bring him down.

GTA 5 players can have Franklin collect 50 scraps of a letter, which are scattered throughout Los Santos. It's required for 100% completion, so players should consult a guide.

Once the objective is completed, Franklin will solve the murder mystery and track down Dreyfuss.

Once he realizes what's about to happen, Dreyfuss runs for his life. Players can either let him live or bring justice to Leonora Johnson and her family.

Given the time and effort to collect these letter scraps, it would be anticlimactic to spare his life. Even the gold medal objectives indicate his death is canon.

#3 - Franklin picks Option C

GTA 5 has three different endings. The first two involve either Michael or Trevor dying, while the final one gets everyone together to kill their enemies.

While more than a few players despise Trevor for his actions, most of them prefer to play as all the characters. It feels like something is missing if only two are available.

If Franklin kills either Michael or Trevor, he will be made a complete fool during phone conversations. For example, if he kills Michael, Devin Weston calls him a clown and cuts off ties with him.

Rockstar let the players know they made the wrong decision here.

The golden end of GTA 5 is a better experience overall. Not only do all the protagonists survive, they also get rid of their major enemies. Otherwise, they get away with everything.

Gameplay-wise, it's also fun blowing everyone and everything up in an action-packed climax.

#1 - Saving Roman instead of Kate

Niko is going to lose someone no matter what by the end of GTA 4. He has two different choices - take a deal with the untrustworthy Dimitri or finally kill him after everything he put the player through.

The former choice results in the death of Kate McReary, while the latter spells the end for Roman Bellic.

The revenge ending is the clear winner for several reasons. Roman is a more developed character with a useful ability to provide cab fares. Meanwhile, Kate is a girlfriend who never sleeps with Niko.

Not only are there better girlfriends available, Kate also leaves him if Roman dies anyways.

That's not even getting to the naivety of taking the deal. Dimitri is not someone GTA players should expect to hold up his end of the bargain. Lo and behold, he doesn't.

Letting Roman live instead of Kate is picking between the lesser poison.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul