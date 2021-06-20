5 improvements GTA 5 had over GTA 4

GTA 4 is a masterpiece highly regarded by a dedicated fanbase, yet that doesn't mean GTA 5 can't do a few things better.

Regardless of which game is better overall, both of them have their strengths and weaknesses. Some players like storytelling more in GTA 4, while others prefer how much easier it is to get into GTA 5. Rockstar listened to the criticism of several features in GTA 4 and decided to revamp them for the next installment.

Quality-of-life is one of the main aspects of GTA 5. Everything from using weaponry to driving a vehicle is less complicated than it was previously. Most of these improvements were a welcome change since it makes the gameplay experience more enjoyable in the long run.

5 times GTA 5 did something better than GTA 4

#5 - Lack of mandatory friendship activities

The vast majority of friends in GTA 4 are well-liked by the community, such as Little Jacob and Patrick McReary. They even provide useful rewards should GTA players spend enough time with them. However, the friendship system is very disruptive to the gameplay. It proves annoying when friends call every few hours to hang out.

What GTA 4 players have to do is accept the invite, then immediately cancel it afterward. Otherwise, outright rejecting the invite results in a severe penalty for the friendship rating. The game makes no mention of this, which is inconvenient.

GTA 5 made friendship activities completely optional. Players will not be constantly harassed by phone calls on a daily basis, so they can go on with their day-to-day routines. However, the one downside is that there are no rewards like in GTA 4.

#4 - Better mission variety

One of the repetitive aspects of GTA 4 is the lack of mission variety. For the most part, Niko Bellic is sent to kill someone at a specific location and get out of there afterward. While it's fitting for a cold-blooded killer like Niko, there is little variety in the mission structures. They're fun, but it's always the same kind of fun.

By comparison, GTA 5 introduces a wide range of activities for missions, such as the prep work for heists. Players can do anything from parachuting in Mount Chiliad to driving a motorcycle on top of a moving train.

#3 - Easy-to-use weapon wheel

Back in the day, GTA games had players select weapons by scrolling through their selection manually. It is a cumbersome and outdated process, especially when they need a specific weapon. GTA 4 was one of the last major games to use the scrolling method before Rockstar made revamps.

Starting with Chinatown Wars on handheld devices, GTA 5 and Online uses the weapon wheel. Players can briefly slow down time as they select a weapon from eight different slots. This is a convenient way to find the right weapon for the right situation. Players can now hold sub-classes of a particular category.

#2 - Special abilities

GTA 5 is one of the easier games in the series due to several factors. Beyond the regenerating health and mission checkpoint system, players can also use special abilities. During difficult missions, they can use their ability to make it easier. However, they have a limited amount of time to do so before the bar runs out.

Each of the three GTA 5 protagonists have special abilities they can use. Michael uses Bullet Time to briefly slow down time for accurate shots. Franklin uses Driving Focus, which also slows down time whenever he drives a fast-moving vehicle. Trevor uses Red Mist. He not only takes more damage, but he also delivers more.

#1 - It's easier to drive for beginners

One of the most controversial aspects of GTA 4 is driving. It's noticeably different from previous games in the GTA series. Due to the boat-like physics, there was more weight put into the vehicles. The average player had trouble with the suspension. It made turns more difficult to handle, especially during a street race.

For better or worse, GTA 5 decided to downgrade the physics to make it easier to drive. It's a lot simpler for players (new and old) to get into a car and drive to their destination. GTA 5 isn't realistic with its arcade-style driving, but most players don't care. They just want to have fun with their vehicle.

In fairness to GTA 4, not everyone likes the driving physics of GTA 5. There is a lack of realism whenever a car rolls over, only for the player to get back into position. GTA 5 also plays more like a racing game at times with unrealistic handling. Rockstar seems to sacrifice authenticity for the sake of ease.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

