GTA 4 was surely a step up in terms of graphics quality, gameplay physics and refined AI when compared to its predecessors.

While for some players the game was a great addition to the GTA franchise, for others GTA 4 was just another addition to the franchise. But what both sides will agree on is that some missions in GTA 4 got to their nerves.

Like any other GTA game, GTA 4 also has its fair share of missions that were outright difficult. This article will list 5 GTA 4 missions that tested players' patience.

Note: All the missions stated in this article are the opinions of the writer alone.

Also read: 5 missions from GTA 5 that tested players' patience

5 GTA 4 missions that got on to players' nerves

1) The Snow Storm

The Snow Storm is a challenging mission(Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Elizabeta Torres gives players the Snow Storm mission around the start of the game.

Players are directed to recover the heroin that was taken from the Angels of Death so that Elizabeta can earn a profit on her initial investment.

Players can either sneak into the old hospital where they’re being held or do it the GTA way: killing every Angel of Death and Spanish Lord until they get the drugs.

If that wasn't enough, the hospital was later raided by NOOSE. Even after killing every NOOSE member, players will still need to lose their wanted levels, which may be exceptionally challenging at the start of the game.

2) Out of Commission

In Out of commission Niko seeks revenge(Image via GTA Wiki -Fandom)

In Out of commission, Niko seeks revenge from Pegorino after he kills Niko’s girlfriend Kate in a drive-by during his cousin’s wedding.

This mission includes three high-speed pursuits – firstly in a car, then a bike, and ultimately, an Annihilator helicopter.

What makes this mission difficult is the lack of checkpoints as well as endless rounds of Pegorino’s gunmen that players need to kill. Moreover, flying helicopters in GTA 4 is impossible.

3) The Master and the Molotov

In The Master and the Molotov, players need to kill Mikhail Faustin (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

In this mission, Dmitri Rascalov sends Niko to eliminate his previous boss, Mikhail Faustin, who is hiding in his club.

The mission is difficult, as the place is filled with Faustin’s men and players need to kill them all. Mikhail Faustin is also surprisingly quick and difficult to catch if players are not that good at pursuing a target. This mission can quickly get out of hand as there are lots of enemies to kill and the target can escape if not done correctly.

4) A Dish Served Cold

A Dish Served Cold is a long mission (Image via GTA Series Videos YouTube)

A Dish Served Cold is one of the longest missions in GTA 4 which in part makes it a little tiring. It is the second-to-last mission for the “Revenge” ending, in which Niko betrays Pegorino and kills Rascalov aboard his ship.

Fighting through the ship can be a lengthy and exhausting process if players are not good shooters. The area itself is quite narrow which adds to the players' difficulty as well. Also, this mission doesn't have enough save points.

5) Pegorino’s Pride

In Pegorino’s Pride iplayers' job is to protect the rich criminal (Image via GTA Series Videos YouTube)

This is the very first mission in GTA 4 players are given by Jimmy Pegorino who is the leader of the Pegorino crime family.

The players' job is to protect the rich criminal during a transaction with the Pavano family. As with any GTA game, the deal goes south.

Now, the players will have to protect Jimmy Pegorino and help him escape.

The sniper rifle can be hard to handle for players, and Pegorino is exceptionally skilled at getting himself shot if players don’t kill the Pavanos quickly.

Also read: 5 best PC games like GTA 5 with an engaging storyline

Edited by Gautham Balaji