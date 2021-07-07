Top 5 features Rockstar should have added in GTA 4

When GTA 4 was launched in 2008, it marked a significant change in the GTA series and also revolutionized the gaming industry. The title set a benchmark for open-world games with its gameplay and storyline, with morality playing an important role in the latter. The HD Universe was introduced for the first time, and it set the stage for future titles like GTA 5.

Despite all of the appraisals and compliments it received, GTA 4 did have its own share of drawbacks. In certain ways, it was a downgrade from GTA San Andreas in terms of features.

This article looks at some of the missing features that Rockstar should have included in GTA 4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Features that should have been present in GTA 4

1) A larger map

GTA 4 returned to Liberty City, this time in HD, and it presented a lifelike replica of New York City with its own distinct character. The city was a perfect location for the dark and mature storyline that was centered on realism.

However, the map was considerably small, being even smaller than its predecessor, GTA San Andreas. When Liberty City was recreated in 3D for the first time in GTA 3, it was a set of islands connected to a landmass.

This was not present in GTA 4 as it portrayed Liberty City as a set of islands in the middle of the ocean. Rockstar could have added a surrounding countryside that would have provided a break from the chaos and filth of the city.

2) Character customization

Like GTA San Andreas, players in GTA 4 could buy and wear clothing of their choice. However, it was not as diverse as before, and clothes were the only possible cosmetic change in the game.

There was no way to get new haircuts or get tattooed in the game, a feature that was present in the previous game. This feature was brought back in GTA 5, a change that was much appreciated by fans.

3) Vehicular modification

GTA San Andreas has over 200 vehicles, including a huge assortment of cars. Most of these can be customized at special workshops. GTA 4, however, only includes the usual Pay 'n' Spray garages and car washing stations.

This was a major letdown for a lot of players who were expecting to modify the HD Universe vehicles in the game. Like other customization features, this was also reintroduced with GTA 5.

4) Weapon upgrades

Weapons are completely outlawed in Liberty City, and unlike prior games, there are no Ammu-Nation shops to purchase weapons. Players are instead forced to visit underground gun shops to buy weapons illegally.

Naturally, without Ammu-Nation, there is no way to customize the weapons with attachments, skins, or upgrades. Thus, weapon customization was a completely new feature to the series when it was introduced in GTA 5.

5) Skill/Stats Progression

GTA San Andreas introduced multiple unique features that made it closer to an RPG than an action/adventure game. It had RPG-like skills and stats progression for CJ, which could be improved through much time and effort.

GTA 4 removed all such features and instead reverted to the classic formula of earlier games. Niko had no ability for players to max out, much like GTA 3 and Vice City. Again, like most other features that are related to customization, GTA 5 saw a return of the skills/stats progression system, albeit in a limited manner.

